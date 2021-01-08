Upcoming Webinar Will Explain Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme and its Wealth, Safety and Travel Benefits for Nigerians

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nigeria's economy witnesses the highest growth on the continent, more Nigerians face the need to travel out of the country, especially for business. However, considering major commercial hubs in Europe and Asia and their lengthy visa timelines, there has been a brewing interest in wealthy Nigerians seeking a second citizenship. According to CS Global Partners, a legal advisory and marketing firm in London, the Commonwealth island of Dominica is considered the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for investors and their families.

Since 1993, Dominica has been inviting high net-worth individuals and their families to become citizens once investing in either a government fund or investing in pre-approved real estate properties. To learn more about the initiative, CS Global Partners has teamed with the Guardian to host a webinar called "Dominica Citizenship by Investment: Redefining Wealth, Safety, and Travel for Nigerians" to present the perspective of 'citizenship insurance.'

"A second passport in the Caribbean can be a great alternative to European Citizenship by Investment Programmes as they offer the same, or sometimes more, benefits for a much lower investment requirement," says Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners and a dual-qualified lawyer with 12 years of experience in the investment immigration industry.

In recent years, Dominica has been internationally heralded for its efforts in promoting eco-tourism. The island is home to several sustainable resorts from renowned hoteliers like Kempinski, Hilton and the Marriott while also bolstering unique boutique properties like Secret Bay and Jungle Bay that prioritise the natural environment.

Dominica's CBI Programme is considered the world's best by the annual CBI Index report. The study provides a comprehensive ranking of all government-legislated CBI Programmes and has ranked Dominica as the best destination for the last four consecutive years. The report, conducted by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine, cites the Programme's efficiency, affordability and attention to due diligence as some of the reasons for its ranking.

The webinar speakers will include Emmett, Dominica's Prime Minister, Dr the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit and Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit. To register for the webinar on Jan. 15 at 14:00 WAT, click here.

