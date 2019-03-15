Upbit to List Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO), Testnet Date Set

The Crypto.com Chain is a high-performing public blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay, which allows customers to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrency while receiving generous cashback rewards. For merchants, Crypto.com Pay offers the option to get paid in any crypto without being exposed to its inherent volatility and enjoy greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "We're thankful to Upbit for their support of our project. Our Chain team is on a tear recently – the Crypto.com Pay SDK shipped to merchant partners last week. On top of opening of the Pay platform to our 400,000 users this week, our team has scheduled to open-source the first version of Chain Testnet on Wednesday, March 20th as a part of a broader Dev Update. This is another milestone achieved ahead of schedule communicated in the CRO whitepaper."

CRO is now trading on Upbit. Learn more about the Crypto.com Chain by visiting: www.crypto.com/chain

About Upbit

Upbit is a top global exchange with world-class blockchain technology, regulatory expertise

and operational know-how supporting the trade of more than 150 crypto-assets. Upbit provides financial-institution grade of security and user-friendly service from years of experience operating stock trading systems and is a partner of Bittrex, the premier US-based exchange.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

