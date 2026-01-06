UoM China Centre Head Sherry Fu: Reimagining in Motion, Advancing Through Collaboration

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent 2025 International Education Conference organised by China Media Group, the University of Manchester China Centre ("UoM China Centre") received the EMBA Programme of the Year Award for Brand Influence. Its Centre director, Sherry Fu, was also named "Most Influential Education Leader of the Year". The dual honours reflect the UoM China Centre's continued impact and innovative approach in executive education, and reaffirm its commitment to supporting lifelong learning. Excerpts from Ms. Fu's acceptance remarks are presented below:

image

Receiving these two awards—for our EMBA programme and in a personal capacity—fills me with profound gratitude. More than that, it strengthens my sense of shared purpose. This recognition belongs not just to our Centre, but to every professional, leader and pioneer who believes in reinventing themselves through lifelong learning. It is in that spirit that I'd like to share some thoughts on the mission of education in our time.

The theme of this conference, "Empowering Education through Innovation, Shaping the Future with Intelligence," perfectly captures where we stand today. Technology is rapidly redrawing how we access and understand knowledge. "Shaping with intelligence" means far more than just accumulating information. It is about elevating how we think, restructuring how we interpret complex systems, and cultivating the kind of insight that allows us to remain both poised and creative in an uncertain world. This is precisely the heart of the lifelong learning philosophy we uphold at the China Centre: learning is not about reaching a destination, but about developing the capability to navigate a journey that continues to unfold.

Over the past year, we have observed a striking contrast: a world changing at an unprecedented speed, set against a subtle sense of "uncertainty" and "concern" among seasoned business leaders. When experience no longer matches the pace of transformation, and familiar environments give way to new ecosystems, a fundamental question arises: If we are the ones others rely on, who helps us evolve?

My answer is: by returning to the mindset of a student, reimagining ourselves through systematic co-creation to achieve shared growth.

First, face reality together: moving beyond the comfort of what we already know and engaging with the complexity of whole systems.

Excellence in leadership has always been rooted in unique experience and intuition. Yet the challenges we face today are interconnected—technological disruption, supply chain realignment, evolving values, and a new global landscape—all interwoven into a dynamic, living network. We cannot address interconnected challenges through a single lens of past experience. In our classrooms, we start by shifting perspective: from solving isolated issues to understanding how they connect within a larger, interconnected system. Our curriculum extends beyond business fundamentals into technology, sustainability and organisational psychology, as we believe true strategic insight emerges where different fields of knowledge intersect.

Second, bridge theory and practice: linking the latest thinking directly to real-world application.

Leading MBA/EMBA programmes cannot exist in an abstract vacuum. They must be a live bridge—connecting the world's latest research and ideas directly to today's complex business realities. In our programmes, leaders don't just study agile frameworks or global case studies; they test ideas in real projects and early-stage ventures. This is "Learning by Doing"—a continuous cycle of Learning-Thinking-Practice-Reflection that turns insight into impact.

Third, cultivate an ecosystem of shared growth: shifting from deciding alone to thinking and moving forward together.

Lifelong learning is never a solo endeavour. The most valuable asset of the UoM China Centre is the "collaborative ecosystem" formed by our outstanding alumni and participants. It brings together leaders from diverse fields such as advanced manufacturing, digital technology, biopharmaceuticals, consumer culture and beyond. Within this network, cross-sector debates, case studies, and collaborative projects create a powerful "crucible of insight". Peers act as mirrors that reveal blind spots, and as think tanks that spark new ideas. Built on deep trust and a common language, this ecosystem is the strongest buffer against uncertainty and, at the same time, the most reliable source of innovation.

The programme award affirms our educational approach. The personal recognition, to me, is a reminder: the essence of influence lies in whether one can truly empower every learner to expand what's possible in their lives and careers.

Looking ahead, the mission of "Shaping the Future with Intelligence" continues. The UoM China Centre will remain committed to the original purpose of lifelong learning—using technology to enhance the learning experience and insight to illuminate paths of growth. We are dedicated to building more than a knowledge transfer platform; we are shaping a community that cultivates minds, connects resources, and fosters holistic development.

Finally, I dedicate this honor to everyone who shares this journey, who perseveres through difficulty and never ceases to explore. It echoes a belief I have long held: True leadership is not about having all the answers; it is about the courage to keep asking new questions and guiding the search for answers, together.

With 2026 on the horizon, let's continue to move forward together and build a future shaped by intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855211/image.jpg