Unveiling the Inspiring Path of Mahmood Al-Abadi: A Captivating Journey Shared at the HUAWEI P60 Pro Product Launch

Meeting consumers' shifting expectations is not only about providing them with the best hardware available, but also developing innovative software and services to make the most out of it. The Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem keeps evolving and growing in all of its aspects, and HUAWEI Themes is a bright example. Offering an endless array of themes, watch faces, Always-On-Display options, wallpapers, and fonts, HUAWEI Themes turns HUAWEI devices into a bold expression of self-identity.

Unveiling the Inspiring Path of Mahmood Al-Abadi: A Captivating Journey Shared at the HUAWEI P60 Series Product Launch

In order to create exclusive, premium quality content for HUAWEI users, HUAWEI Themes has joined forces with prestigious partners and renowned local and regional artists. The acclaimed Emirati artist Mahmood Al Abadi is one of them, and he shared the story of his successful journey with calligraphy and arts as well as his collaboration with HUAWEI Themes, during the HUAWEI P60 Pro and Flagship Product Launch Event, held in Dubai.

Mahmood enthusiastically took the stage at the event and shared with the audience his firsthand experience with HUAWEI Themes, and how it elevated his digital experience to new heights. He expressed his excitement about the vast array of customizable themes and the seamless integration with HUAWEI smartphones, foldable phones, tablets and smartwatches.

Mahmood offered the attendees a glimpse of the beautiful sets of aesthetically unique Ramadan themes, that are available for download on all HUAWEI smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, with nearly 500,000 downloads recorded so far for this new theme and it keeps increasing. He also showcased the recent themes 'Soaring Falcon' and 'Sailing Ship', that were customized for all HUAWEI devices including the latest release of HUAWEI Mate X3 and HUAWEI P60 Pro Series, and are designed to add a unique touch to the traditional Arabic calligraphy by fusing it with contemporary art and technology.

Mahmood's testimonial exemplifies the unwavering dedication of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to providing users with innovative features and personalized options that enhance their daily interactions with their devices.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Mr. Mahmood Al-Abadi, a master of Arabic calligraphy. By bringing together his exceptional creative prowess and our cutting-edge mobile technology, we were able to establish an unconventional and innovative approach for promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Middle East. Huawei Mobile Services will continue to deploy internal resources and incentive programs to encourage designers to unleash their creativity and develop higher-quality themes for our users."

Huawei's latest smartphones, the flagship HUAWEI P60 Pro and the super-thin foldable HUAWEI Mate X3, are ideal for consumers who wish to immerse themselves in the magnificent realm of Arabic art, since Mahmoud Al-Abadi's themes look marvelous on their impressive displays. With elegant design, outstanding performance, and a superb array of cameras, the HUAWEI P60 Pro re-establishes the benchmark for smartphone photography. The Huawei Mate X3 is the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, with an ultra-light and strong aluminum and carbon fiber build that allows for substantial weight savings. Both the HUAWEI P60 Pro and Mate X3 are powered by HMS.

