UNVEILING MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS FOR 2025 WITH ORFALI BROS BISTRO SECURING THE NO.1 SPOT

Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai, United Arab Emirates , is named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna , and The Best Restaurant in the UAE

in , is named The Best Restaurant in the & 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & , and The Best Restaurant in the UAE The list includes winners from 11 different cities across the MENA region, from Marrakech and Beirut to Riyadh and Manama

to and Omar Shihab of Boca wins the Icon Award and Boca is awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award

of Boca wins the Icon Award and is awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award Tala Bashmi is voted by her peers as the winner of the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award

is voted by her peers as the winner of the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award Carmen Rueda Hernandez takes home the Middle East & North Africa's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona

takes home the & Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona Row on 45 in Dubai wins the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Ceder's, rising 24 spots to No.17

in wins the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Ceder's, rising 24 spots to No.17 Dara Dining by Sara Aqel in Amman is the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Lavazza, after landing at No.18

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the fourth edition of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 11 cities within the Middle East and North Africa were announced as the 50 best places to eat in the region at the event held at Erth Abu Dhabi. Hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT), the ceremony culminated in the announcement of the region's No.1 restaurant, Orfali Bros Bistro, for the third consecutive year.

Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 unveiled with Orfali Bros Bistro reigning as the No.1 restaurant in the region (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) View PDF Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 1-50 List

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

Founded in 2021 by Syrian-born brothers Mohammad, Wassim and Omar Orfali, the Wasl 51 hotspot blends Aleppian heritage with Dubai's dynamic dining scene. Led by head chef Mohammad Orfali, the bistro is known for standout dishes like OB croquettes, shish barak à la gyoza and the corn bomb, while pastry chefs Wassim and Omar craft inventive desserts from their dedicated pastry kitchen overlooking the dining space. Following its ranking on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list at No.46, this latest accolade further cements Orfali Bros Bistro's status as a global culinary powerhouse.

The fine dining Indian restaurant Trèsind Studio in The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, headed by chef Himanshu Saini, retains the No.2 spot. It is followed by Dubai's Kinoya at No.3 and Khufu's in Cairo at No.4, which is also named The Best Restaurant in Egypt.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are delighted to recognise Orfali Bros Bistro as the No.1 restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa for the third consecutive year. This independent, chef-driven establishment continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, redefining modern Middle Eastern cuisine with its bold flavours and impeccable presentation. Its enduring success is a testament to the talent and passion of the Orfali brothers, whose dedication has earned them a loyal following both locally and internationally. We are also excited to see restaurants from 11 cities represented on this year's list, showcasing the rich variety of cuisines across the region."

The United Arab Emirates is the country that tops the list with an impressive 22 restaurants featured, including three from host city Abu Dhabi, while Egypt follows with seven establishments and Jordan with six, one of which is in the top 10: Shams El Balad (No.8), winner of The Best Restaurant in Jordan title. Following close behind are Saudi Arabia and Morocco with five restaurants each, with Marble (No.16) named The Best Restaurant in Saudi Arabia, while La Grande Table Marocaine (No.22) is ranked as The Best Restaurant in Morocco.

Bahrain's Fusions by Tala (No.6) is the winner of The Best Restaurant in Bahrain award. Lebanon is also a player in the top 10 with Em Sherif in Beirut (No.9) named The Best Restaurant in Lebanon. Tunisia is also represented in the ranking with a new entry, Le Golfe in La Marsa (No.44), making it The Best Restaurant in Tunisia.

Tala Bashmi is honoured with the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award. Designed to give recognition to a chef who has had a positive impact on the regional culinary community, the award is peer-voted by chefs of the restaurants on the MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list. Bashmi's dedication to redefining Bahraini cuisine through innovative interpretations of heritage dishes has positioned her as a pioneer in modern Middle Eastern gastronomy, earning her this well-deserved recognition.

The Sustainable Restaurant Award is presented to Boca (No.12) in Dubai, recognised as the establishment on the list with the highest sustainability rating as audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association. A leader in Dubai's eco-conscious dining scene, Boca is awarded for its dedication to zero-waste initiatives, ethical sourcing and support for regional farmers and fishers. Its Mediterranean-inspired menu highlights seasonal UAE ingredients, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability while delivering a bold and innovative dining experience.

Meanwhile, Omar Shihab, the trailblazing force behind Boca, is honoured with the Icon Award, which recognises outstanding figures in the food industry across the Middle East & North Africa and recognises individuals who use their platform to raise awareness and drive positive change. Under his leadership, Boca has set new benchmarks for responsible dining, seamlessly blending culinary excellence with environmental stewardship and inspiring a more sustainable approach to gastronomy across the region.

Spanish pastry chef and chocolatier Carmen Rueda Hernandez, executive pastry chef at Brix and 3 Fills in Dubai, takes home the MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona. Trained at the Culinary and Tourism Institute in Madrid, she refined her craft in Barcelona and France before working with world-renowned establishments such as El Bulli and The Fat Duck. A specialist in chocolate artistry and modern pastry techniques, she has earned recognition for her innovative approach, blending technical precision with creativity.

Other special award winners who accepted their trophies on stage include: Yasmina Hayek, executive chef of Em Sherif group, as winner of the Middle East & North Africa's Best Female Chef Award; the renowned progressive Dubai restaurant, Ossiano, is presented with the Art of Hospitality Award; and Casablanca's culinary gem, Table 3, picks up the American Express One To Watch Award, led by its founder and head chef, Fayçal Bettioui.

The Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants event programme serves as a dynamic platform for chefs, gourmets, and food and travel media from across the region to come together in celebration of culinary excellence and hospitality. Beyond honouring the industry's finest, the event also shines a spotlight on the rich gastronomic landscape and cultural diversity of the region, sharing its culinary strength with a global audience.

The Voting Process

The list is compiled by the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 250 key leaders from 19 countries across the entire region in the restaurant industry, each selected for their expert opinion of the Middle East and North Africa's restaurant scenes. The Academy is divided into six regions: the Gulf, Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel, North Africa (East); and North Africa (West). Each region has its own panel of members, including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair, to head it up. The panel comprises food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and highly regarded gourmets. For the 2025 list, each MENA Academy member votes for up to 10 restaurants, with at least four located outside the country where they are based. All restaurants across the MENA region are eligible. Only restaurants that receive a spread of votes are included in the ranking. None of the event's sponsors has any influence over the voting process. For further information about MENA's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List:

Ranking Restaurant City/Town 1 Orfali Bros Bistro Dubai 2 Trèsind Studio Dubai 3 Kinoya Dubai 4 Khufu's Cairo 5 Ossiano Dubai 6 Fusions by Tala Manama 7 Jun's Dubai 8 Shams El Balad Amman 9 Em Sherif Beirut 10 Moonrise Dubai 11 Fakhreldin Amman 12 Boca Dubai 13 Alee Amman 14 3 Fils Dubai 15 Bait Maryam Dubai 16 Marble Riyadh 17 Row on 45 Dubai 18 Dara Dining by Sara Aqel Amman 19 Zuma Dubai 20 Sufra Amman 21 Zooba (Zamalek) Cairo 22 La Grande Table Marocaine Marrakech 23 LPM Dubai Dubai 24 Kazoku Cairo 25 Gaia Dubai 26 21 Grams Dubai 27 Sachi Cairo Cairo 28 11 Woodfire Dubai 29 Marmellata Bakery Abu Dhabi 30 Kuuru Jeddah 31 Lunch Room Riyadh 32 Sesamo Marrakech 33 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Dubai 34 Izakaya Cairo 35 +61 Marrakech 36 13C Bar in the Back Amman 37 Mimi Kakushi Dubai 38 LPM Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi 39 Aseeb Riyadh 40 Sachi Giza Giza 41 TakaHisa Dubai 42 Baron Beirut 43 Cut by Wolfgang Puck Manama 44 Le Golfe La Marsa 45 Smoked Room Dubai 46 Le Petit Cornichon Marrakech 47 Reif Kushiyaki Cairo Cairo 48 La Grande Brasserie by Hélène Darroze Marrakech 49 Myazu Riyadh 50 Niri Abu Dhabi

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

50 Best Social Media

About Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants

Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants was launched in 2022 to celebrate gastronomy across the region and to provide diners around the globe with local insight and culinary recommendations. The MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list is published by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, both launched in 2013, as well as The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Hotels and 50 Best Discovery. William Reed is entirely responsible for organising the awards, the voting system and the list.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's broader global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism. DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. It works to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT – Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the main sponsors of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Partners:

Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi – Official Host Destination Partner

– Official Host Destination Partner S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – Main Partner & Official Water Partner, sponsor of The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa

& Estrella Damm Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage – Official Malt Beverage Partner, sponsor of the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award

Valrhona – Official Chocolate Partner, sponsor of MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award

Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner

American Express Resy – Official Credit Card & Booking Platform Partner, sponsor of the American Express One To Watch Award

Lavazza – Official Coffee Partner, sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award

Ceder's – Official Non-Alcoholic Spirit Partner, sponsor of the Highest Climber Award

Foodics – Official Restaurant Technology Partner

Erth Abu Dhabi – Official Hotel Partner

Abu Dhabi Edition Hotel – Official Hotel Partner

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi – Official Hotel Partner

– Official Hotel Partner Sand & Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi – Official Host of the Welcome Event

– Official Host of the Welcome Event International Centre for Culinary Arts Abu Dhabi – Official Venue Partner

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608145/50_Best_Winner.jpg

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603786/50_Best.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590208/5139446/MENA2025_Logo.jpg