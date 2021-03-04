Unum Appoints Ericka DeBruce as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

"Ericka brings tremendous experience in cultivating positive and inclusive employee engagement through multiple organizations," said Rick McKenney, president and CEO of Unum Group. "I am confident she will help us further our ongoing efforts to embed inclusion and diversity into everything we do to support our customers and employees."

Prior to joining Unum, DeBruce was vice president of Colleague Experience & Global Citizenship at Sedgwick. She was responsible for diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility and employee engagement. Her specialty is creating and facilitating learning experiences focused on inclusive strategies. She was global diversity and inclusion manager at International Paper in Memphis and BAE Systems in Rockville, Maryland, and Director of Diversity and Community Outreach for the American Red Cross in Philadelphia.

DeBruce is Board Chair for University Schools and Advisory Board member for the Department of Education at the University of Memphis. She earned a bachelor's degree in speech communication from Bradley University and a certificate in strategic D&I management from Georgetown University.

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and paid $7.6 billion in benefits.

