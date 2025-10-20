Unqork Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer

Craig Steel and Dino Trevisani join Unqork's leadership team as enterprises embrace no-code platforms to harness AI's potential without introducing new technical debt

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading no-code AI-first application platform for enterprises, today welcomed Craig Steel as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Dino Trevisani as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). These additions bring decades of enterprise software leadership to Unqork as it helps organizations modernize their technology ecosystems without creating new technical debt.

Steel joins Unqork with more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-performing go-to-market teams across the enterprise software landscape. At ServiceNow, he led Global sales for Creator Workflows, where he transformed the company's relatively small low-code business from $100M to over a billion dollars in CACV in just over 4 years. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at EMC and Pivotal, driving revenue growth, acquisitions, and large-scale enterprise transformations.

"Legacy systems are choking innovation, and too many organizations are betting on 'rip-and-replace' or AI-generated code that just shifts the burden elsewhere," said Craig Steel, Chief Revenue Officer. "Unqork offers a fundamentally different path, enabling enterprises to modernize without writing more code and to leverage AI as an accelerator rather than a risk factor. That's a story I'm excited to take to the market."

Trevisani joins Unqork following a 35-year career at IBM, where he held multiple leadership roles including President of IBM Canada and General Manager of the Financial Services Market for North America. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of the Americas at Tata Communications.

"AI is redefining enterprise technology, and Unqork is uniquely positioned to lead that revolution," said Dino Trevisani, Chief Growth Officer. "I'm thrilled to partner with Craig and the team to show companies that they can build smarter, move faster, and unlock massive value without getting buried under legacy code."

"Craig and Dino bring exactly the kind of leadership Unqork needs as we enter our next phase of growth," said Gary Hoberman, Founder and CEO of Unqork. "Craig's ability to scale revenue responsibly and Dino's experience building trusted relationships across global markets will be instrumental as we deliver even greater value to customers worldwide."

Additionally, Unqork has strengthened its leadership bench over the past year with several key appointments, including Dr. David Ferrucci as Chief Technology and AI Officer, Richard Rouse as Head of EMEA, Melissa Bernhoft as Chief Trust Officer, and Aileen Coombe as Chief People Officer.

About Unqork

Unqork is the enterprise-grade platform that powers secure, no-code application development at scale. Unqork's platform, and new proprietary intelligence layer, UnqorkAI, helps enterprises reduce technical debt to focus on transformation and innovation. Unqork is trusted by enterprises like Goldman Sachs, Marsh and BlackRock, in highly regulated industries for mission-critical systems, because of its superior governance, compliance and stability. To learn more, visit: https://www.unqork.com .

Media Contact:

Ashley Kramer

ashley.kramer@unqork.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426058/Unqork_Logo.jpg