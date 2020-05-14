Unobtrusive Surveillance With Drone Bird

This fixed-wing unit was modelled after its living counterpart, offering the most realistic option for covert intelligence gathering. It is virtually undetectable by both humans and animals, with no noisy parts to draw attention. It features real-time telemetry, interchangeable sensor modules, and a high degree of autonomy.

The silhouette of the AVES can be fitted to species common to the area of operations so it completely blends into the environment. Depending on the operations and the chosen species, specifications can differ to represent the actual bird as accurately as possible. Wing-spans can be up to 2.5 m. Each variant can be equipped with day and nighttime infrared cameras and various other sensors.

The maximum operational ceiling is 3km (10,000ft), with a cruise speed of 43km/h (12m per second), and a total range of 40km.

In 2020, the company will launch AVES in two countries for border surveillance. In 2021, they will bring a steppe eagle model to African national parks for anti-poaching activities.

About The Drone Bird Company

The Drone Bird Company, formerly Clear Flight Solutions BV, is a world leader in building drone birds. Together with the Robotics and Mechatronics group of the prestigious University of Twente, the company produced the world's first professional flapping-wing robotic falcon used for bird control. The team spent over 30 years developing this technology, and focus on multiple applications and market domains:

Bird control at airports, in oil & gas industry, & agriculture

Wildlife monitoring & protection (anti-poaching)

Surveillance in security sector, border control, police, defense, & special forces

Special projects & productions, performances, shows, & movies

We love Technology. We love Birds. We combined them in one solution.

The Drone Bird Company.

Further information:

www.thedronebird.com/AVES

www.thedronebird.com

Contact:

Jan-Willem van den Eijkel

CEO - The Drone Bird Company

Clear Flight Solutions BV

E-mail: jw@thedronebird.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74gkZQSDLXo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167869/AVES_drone.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167868/The_Drone_Bird_Company_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.thedronebird.com/



SOURCE The Drone Bird Company