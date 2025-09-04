Unmatched Clarity: Raythink's New PC6 Multi-Spectrum Camera Establishes a Benchmark in Long-Range Security

YANTAI, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4th September, Raythink announced its new-generation PC6 Series Multi-Spectrum PTZ Camera. Compared to the former generation, this long-range security camera has undergone an overhaul: optional upgraded IR modules(uncooled LWIR module or cooled MWIR module), a newly engineered pan-tilt system, and significantly improved multi-spectral imaging capabilities. These innovations enable users to identify finer details and detect smaller targets at greater distances—regardless of lighting or environmental conditions.

Raythink PC6 Series Camera: Beyond Limits, See the Unseen

Industry-leading Imaging: See Farther, See Clearer

The PC6's imaging superiority is anchored by its high-performance infrared module. The upgraded uncooled LWIR module delivers a resolution of up to 2MP and supports 10x zoom, while the cooled version is equipped with an ultra-telephoto 1100mm lens capable of 12x zoom and offers a remarkable 125% increase in lifetime. Furthermore, Parfocal Zoom 2.0 technology ensures consistently sharp and clear imaging throughout the zoom range, eliminating focus drift effectively.

The visible light module offers 4MP resolution and 60x zoom for capturing precise details over long distances. Optional varied-range laser illuminator and rangefinder facilitate precise target acquisition, even in total darkness. This multispectral capability ensures reliable performance in diverse scenarios.

Both thermal and visible light channels feature built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), while the visible light camera offers optional Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for superior stability during high-magnification tracking.

Premium PTZ System Leads Smarter Security Monitoring

The PC6's high-precision servo-system, driven by a proprietary feedback algorithm, allows exceptionally smooth and responsive movement. With a turret acceleration of up to 120°/s, the PC6 enables smooth tracking of fast-moving targets with minimal delay. An upgraded patrol mode supports both automated routines and traditional presets, while a built-in gyro-stabilization reduces blur caused by wind or vibrations, keeping the image steady even in challenging environments.

Additionally, the PC6 incorporates AI-powered automatic target recognition for real-time detection of people, vehicles, drones, fires, and more. With integrated centimetre-level satellite positioning, the camera autonomously establishes its position, enabling rapid deployment without repeated calibration.

Raythink's PC6 Series represents a significant leap in long-range security camera technology, combining cutting-edge imaging, intelligent tracking, and rugged reliability. It is ideal for critical infrastructure, perimeter security, and large-scale surveillance where precision, automation, and clarity are essential. With the PC6, Raythink continues to drive innovation in advanced security solutions.

