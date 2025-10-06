Unlocking your AI-powered ecosystem with HONOR

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphones play a central role in daily life – but are we making the most of them? It has been reported that 20% of smartphone users admit to not knowing how to use the AI features on their handset.

With AI becoming more present across our lives, we can expect to see more clever AI features in modern devices, empowering users to experience new levels of smartphone efficiency that supports daily life. The HONOR 400 Pro has been designed with this in mind, striving to create a unique user experience that inspires creativity and creates ease.

At a more affordable price point, the HONOR 400 Pro introduces features that redefine mobile content creation:

AI Image to Video (Powered by Google Cloud): Say goodbye to static photo albums. This pioneering feature intelligently analyses your still images and seamlessly transforms them into dynamic, engaging video clips, perfect for sharing on social media or reliving cherished memories.

Unmatched AI Editing: Go beyond basic filters. The HONOR 400 Pro's advanced AI editing capabilities intuitively enhance your photos, suggesting optimal adjustments, refining details, and even intelligently removing distractions, all with a tap.

200MP AI Super Zoom Camera: Capture every intricate detail, from distant landscapes to subtle expressions. The 200-megapixel sensor, combined with HONOR's AI Super Zoom technology, ensures ultra-clear images with incredible depth and clarity, allowing for creative cropping and reframing without loss of quality.

Looking to provide this experience to more consumers, HONOR has announced a new bundle offer, centered around the recently launched HONOR 400 Pro. Powered by MagicOS 9.0 with Google Gemini, Google Lens, Circle to Search and Magic Portal, users can learn, play and travel with premium smart features such as 'AI Translation', 'Moving Photo Collage', and the innovative 'AI Image to Video' which literally brings still photos to life.

In this bundle, customers who purchase the 400 Pro from participating network providers will be able to purchase a free HONOR tablet, fitness watch, headphones, and wireless charger, collectively worth £344. Together, this 5-part ecosystem can provide users with a unified tech experience throughout their day.

Full bundle details:

HONOR 400 Pro: The Ultimate Tech Bundle – Customers who purchase the HONOR 400 Pro from participating network providers can claim a free HONOR tablet, fitness watch, headphones, and wireless charger, collectively worth £344. This comprehensive bundle provides everything needed to complement the powerful HONOR 400 Pro.

Live with EE: September 30th to November 5th, 2025

September 30th to November 5th, 2025

Live with Three: October 2nd to November 11th, 2025

October 2nd to November 11th, 2025

Live with Vodafone: October 2nd to November 11th, 2025

October 2nd to November 11th, 2025

Live with O2: October 9th to November 5th, 2025

Dedicated to providing premium experiences, HONOR has also announced three additional deals for customers to take advantage of:

HONOR 400 Pro Offer 2: Premium Device, Premium Entertainment – Available exclusively through the HONOR eStore, the HONOR 400 Pro can be purchased from £449.99. As an added bonus, customers will have the chance to win one of 100 free 12-month subscriptions to Apple Music, YouTube Music, or Spotify, enhancing their entertainment experience.

Live in HONOR eStore: October 1st to October 15th, 2025

HONOR Magic7 Pro:

EE: Save up to £692 on selected tariffs, including £30 upfront and £44.57 on 25GB Essentials

Save up to £692 on selected tariffs, including £30 upfront and £44.57 on 25GB Essentials

VMO2: Save up to £500 on 15GB plans

Save up to £500 on 15GB plans

Three: Enjoy 12 months half price on 250GB data

• HONOR Magic V5:

EE: Save up to £576, with £48.58 upfront and £66.58 per month

Save up to £576, with £48.58 upfront and £66.58 per month

Vodafone: Receive a Free Magic Tablet, as a (Gift with Purchase)

These limited-time offers underscore HONOR's commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to all, providing exceptional value just in time for the festive season.

For more information on these offers and HONOR's full product range, please visit honor.com/uk or your preferred network provider's website.

