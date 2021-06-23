Unlocking The Next Stage Of The Hydrogen Boom

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're already in the middle of a hydrogen boom. It's projected to become a $175-billion market in just five years and an unimaginable $11 trillion by 2050. But there's a parallel boom that may be even more lucrative for investors … Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ).

It goes hand-in-hand with hydrogen, yet it's safer and more efficient to store in large quantities. It could absolutely trounce lithium. And it's projected to top $81 billion … by 2025.

In fact, it may be the second time ammonia saves the world. The first time was 100 years ago, when "blue ammonia" became the key ingredient for fertilizer and saved a rapidly expanding global population from starvation. This time around, it's green, and many experts predict it's going to save the climate.

Ammonia blows hydrogen away in terms of logistics, and it doesn't have the same operational bottlenecks. And first-mover AmmPower Corp. (AMMP; AMMPF) is pioneering green ammonia and this could be one of the biggest back-door disruptors we've seen in the energy space in years.

The Answer to the Energy Transition

AmmPower https://ammpower.com/investors/ isn't just looking to produce ammonia …it's making a huge logistics play on top of it. This isn't just green ammonia superfuel, it's a flexible solution, which limits risk and strengthens cost-effectiveness, efficiency and ability to scale. AmmPower is building modular, scalable, stackable green ammonia-producing units that target major markets …

Right now, AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) is in the process of securing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Michigan that aims to have large-scale production capabilities as well as R&D space and physical expansion potential.



Green Ammonia: The New LNG, The New Hydrogen

Just a couple of years ago, we all thought LNG would be the thing to power the shipping industry. We were wrong. Everything's moving so fast. Now, even the World Bank has ditched LNG as the new marine transport fuel. Instead, it's calling for hydrogen and ammonia to rule the seas. That's because now we have the potential to produce both "green" and "blue" hydrogen and ammonia.

AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) appears to have cracked the green ammonia code, with a former NASA scientist at the helm, in a market hurtling toward $80 billion. It's not likely to be undervalued to this extent for long--not in this no-holds-barred energy transition period. Wall Street hasn't caught on yet. It's still chasing hydrogen. That will change. Soon.



The Green Energy Boom Is Taking Over



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of Big Tech's green energy leaders...and it's betting big on the transportation of the future, as well. With a $700 million investment in Rivian, an EV startup, and the $1 billion acquisition of robo-taxi leader Zoox, it's just getting started. It also has a major investment in an electric plane company, Beta and even a hydrogen airline, ZeroAvia. And all of Amazon's electric and hydrogen investments go hand-in-hand with its lofty renewable energy goals.



Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) isn't ignoring the green energy push, either. Not only has it joined its peers in its commitment to be completely carbon neutral in the next ten years, it is also pioneering new solutions to aid other companies in curbing their emissions as well. Particularly with a big bet on hydrogen.



Mark Monroe, the principal engineer at Microsoft's Datacenter Advanced Development Group, explaining the company's research into hydrogen fuel cells, noted, "Our goal was to scare our engineering group as little as possible by saying that this is just a drop-in diesel generator replacement, so we don't have to change any of the electrical design."



Though it is one of the largest companies on the planet, clocking in with a $1.6 trillion market cap, in many ways Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has lived up to its original "Don't Be Evil" slogan. Not only is it powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow.



Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai explained, "We were the first major company to become carbon neutral in 2007. We were the first major company to match our energy use with 100 percent renewable energy in 2017. We operate the cleanest global cloud in the industry, and we're the world's largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy."



Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) isn't ignoring the hydrogen boom, either. looking into hydrogen. Apple is already locking down patents and fueling new speculation left and right, from laptop applications to rumors of a partnership with Hyundai. One thing that remains clear, however, is its commitment to a renewable future.



Lisa Jackson, Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives has reaffirmed this time and time again, stating, "We support the passage of a Clean Energy Standard which we think will drive large amounts of renewable generation, or new renewable generation, and do so in a way that shows people where they need to go and what they need to get there."



Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) is another computer maker in the hydrogen game. In fact, it even beat Apple to the punch. It was already on the forefront of the push back in 217, designing and testing new and exciting ways to harness the power of hydrogen fuel cells to build carbon-free data centers.



"Hydrogen fuel cells lie at the heart of this strategy. These devices create energy through the electrochemical reaction between air and hydrogen. The electricity produced can be stored in batteries or used to drive an electric motor that powers a vehicle," the company wrote on its website.

By: Spencer Dunning

SOURCE GlobalInvestmentDaily.com