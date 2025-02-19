UNLEASH Partners with Workhuman for UNLEASH 2025 in Paris - AI Humanoids Take Over, and More

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for UNLEASH 2025, returning 21-22 October to the Paris Convention Centre. As the global destination where the HR World meets, this year's event will welcome 8,000+ attendees from 120+ countries, featuring groundbreaking AI advancements, world leaders, and game-changing partnerships on the Future or Work and AI.

Ranked #1 Conference & Exhibition for HR Leaders

As the global events industry evolves in a post-pandemic world, UNLEASH has solidified its position as the #1 HR industry leader, benchmarked against 8,000+ of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions across all sectors. Ranked among the top 8% of global events for exhibitor satisfaction, UNLEASH has not only rebounded stronger but continues to outperform the industry's most prestigious tradeshows, delivering unparalleled exhibitor experiences and unmatched sponsor ROI.

A Future-Focused Partnership: UNLEASH x Workhuman

As organizations worldwide embrace AI, people analytics, and human-centric leadership, UNLEASH World is proud to announce its partnership with Workhuman. Together, they are reshaping the workplace experience through the power of Human Intelligence™, a bold innovation that blends AI-driven insights with the deep emotional intelligence of human recognition and connection.

Marc Coleman, Founder & CEO of UNLEASH:

"Human Intelligence™ is Workhuman's boldest innovation yet, and UNLEASH is proud to partner with Workhuman to redefine the future of work. By harnessing the rich data within recognition moments, Human Intelligence enables organizations to uncover employee skills, enhance employee experience, grow business performance, and anticipate future needs. It's AI fulfilling the promise of workplace transformation – and we're excited to lead the way."

Eric Mosley, Founder & CEO of Workhuman:

"We are thrilled to bring our Workhuman Live Forum to Paris this October in partnership with UNLEASH World—an event that shares our mission of making work human and advancing the future of work. This partnership is an exciting step in further expanding that community of thought leadership and innovation globally."

The Most Advanced AI Humanoids Ever Seen by HR

For the first time, the world's most sophisticated humanoid robots will take to the Main Stage at UNLEASH World, demonstrating mind-blowing advancements in conversational AI, hyper-realistic movement, and human-machine collaboration.

This is not science fiction - this is the future of AI at work. Expect live demonstrations, thought-provoking discussions, and real-world applications that will transform how businesses engage with AI and automation.

Beyond the Stage – Immersive AI Expeditions

This year, UNLEASH World goes beyond the conference and exhibition hall - offering exclusive behind-the-scenes expeditions into Paris's most innovative AI hubs and future-of-work labs. With host partners including L'Oréal, The Josh Bersin Company, and Station F, attendees will get unparalleled access to the most cutting-edge spaces shaping the future of work.

Agentic AI is here and HR is not ready. AI isn't just supporting work; it's doing the work. From autonomous agents to humanoid robots entering the workforce. Most of the HR systems of today aren't built for this future - but at UNLEASH World in Paris, you'll see firsthand how AI is reshaping the way we work.

UNLEASH World 2025 – Powered by Industry Giants

This year's event is backed by a powerhouse lineup of global leaders in HR, AI, talent, and workforce technology, reinforcing UNLEASH's position as the epicenter of innovation in the world of work and HR.

Headline Sponsors: Eightfold, HiBob, Phenom, Radancy, SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, Workhuman.

Diamond Sponsors: Achievers, Cegid, Docebo, Gloat, O.C. Tanner, Qualtrics, Rippling, Sage, ServiceNow.

Emerald Sponsors: Beamery, Beqom, Coursera, Dayforce, Deel, Degreed, McKinsey, Multiplier, Paradox, SmartRecruiters, TechWolf, UKG, Visier.

Platinum Sponsors: 360Learning, Awardco, Betterworks, Blink, Clinch, Cronofy, Culture Amp, Flip, G-P, HireVue, Human Edge, iCIMS, Jobteaser, Lepaya, Maki People, Neobrain, Speexx, Udemy, Whatfix.

Ruby Sponsors: 365Talents, Babbel, HR Path, Remote, Textkernel, Valence, WorkJam.

View the agenda and register on the UNLEASH World website.

The Future of UNLEASH – Scaling Global Impact & Innovation

UNLEASH is not just growing - it's scaling its global influence. With strategic growth partners driving new products, expanded services, and deeper investments in communities worldwide, UNLEASH continues its mission to redefine work, innovation, and leadership on a global scale.

UNLEASH.ai is the go-to community for Human Resources and marketplace for breakthrough technologies that shape the Future of Work. UNLEASH is the essential source of news, analysis, and market trends that inspire and empower organizational leaders worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK, with operations across Europe and the United States.

Our Mission

To be the world's most loved and influential HR community and marketplace.

Our Vision

Together, we shape the future of work, so people live better lives today.Top of FormBottom of Form

Our Purpose

Ignite possibilities.

© 2025 UNLEASH Group Ltd. All rights reserved. UNLEASH and the UNLEASH logo are registered trademarks of UNLEASH Group Ltd. Media Contact: media@unleash.ai

UNLEASH World - Where the HR world meets | 21 - 22 October 25

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619838/5173368/UNLEASH_America_2025_Logo.jpg