University of the West of Scotland (UWS) Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the games industry trade association, is pleased to announce the accreditation of the following games course at UWS:

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development

Accreditation – awarded

The BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development course provides a four-year programme of study in which students are introduced to a range of different pathways into the games industry. The curriculum encompasses a broad range of generalist skills which equip graduates well for industry roles as indie game developers or provide a foundation for further study in specialist industry roles.

The recorded destinations of students graduating from the course show significant proportions gaining employment and a high level of graduates using their game technology skills in future employment. TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 89%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2017-18) Percentage employed in games: 57%

(University data for 2019-2020 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 71%

The TIGA Accreditation Team noted the following examples of best practice:

The course has several key industry partners who demonstrate high levels of engagement with the course. This includes a strong relationship with Blazing Griffin, who have provided a range of industry talks, panels and competition judging to students on the degree programme. It also includes Pineapple Studios who are employing a significant number of the course's graduates in game development roles and represents a critical industry partner for the course in terms of graduate employability.

The four-year programme provides the opportunity to signpost industry career routes from an early stage and the course includes specific modules which introduce students to different roles within the industry. This approach provides students with the best opportunity to understand their own preferred pathway and get the most out of the module choices for the remainder of the programme.

The broad nature of the programme provides a strong environment for interdisciplinary team working and the curriculum includes a range of opportunities to develop appropriate group skills essential to industry practice.

The curriculum incorporates modules that teach C++ programming and PlayStation console development, which equip students well for further study in specialist programming roles.

Overall, the TIGA Accreditation Team was impressed by the commitment of the team to the student experience and their willingness to adapt teaching to fit the local employment market.

Accreditation Team

The Accreditation Team from TIGA who reviewed the courses comprised:

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE CEO TIGA

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor (and Sumo Digital Group)

Chris Kingsley OBE, CTO Rebellion

Bjorn Toft Madsen, Ed Tech

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"UWS's BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development course prepares students for indie game development roles and a sound platform for further specialist study. Students on the course benefit from strong links with Blazing Griffin and Pineapple Studios. Team work, which is vitally important for our industry, is actively promoted. Congratulations to the staff and students of UWS on your successful accreditation."

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor said:

"Scottish degree programmes still represent significant value for money to home students, allowing them four years in which to explore a broad-based programme of study. In the case of the BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development degree, this provides its students with the time and space to explore a wide range of industry roles without accruing significant levels of debt through tuituion fees."

Dr. Thomas Hainey, Programme Leader of Computer Games Development, University of the West of Scotland, said:

"I am absolutely delighted that the BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development Programme at UWS has achieved TIGA accreditation. It is a phenomenal opportunity to maintain and improve the standards of the course in conjunction with respected games industry representatives and provide excellent opportunities and enhanced employability for our students. The programme consists of highly dedicated staff members and many talented students who should all be congratulated for making this accreditation possible. Many thanks to the accreditation team and I am sure that with their continued support the course will continue to progress on a successful upward trajectory."

