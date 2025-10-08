University of Lincoln Embarks on Next Phase of AI Deployment with Microsoft and Cloudforce Partnership

LINCOLN, United Kingdom, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Lincoln has announced the next stage in its artificial intelligence (AI) journey, building on pioneering initiatives that have positioned it at the forefront of digital innovation in higher education.

Following the successful launch of Newton, the University's self-built AI tool designed to manage and streamline policy access, and the integration of advanced platforms such as ChatGPT and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Lincoln is now expanding its AI capabilities through a strategic partnership with Cloudforce and Microsoft.

The University of Lincoln’s AI-powered website assistant, developed using Cloudforce’s nebulaONE® platform.

Together, they will deploy nebulaONE®, Cloudforce's secure, scalable, and inclusive Generative AI platform built on Microsoft Azure, designed to democratise access to assistive AI tools for every student and staff member. This initiative ensures that bespoke, high-quality digital support is made available equitably across the whole University community.

Responsible AI to Support Learning, Not Replace It

At the heart of this deployment is a clear principle: AI should support learning, not replace it. Cloudforce's nebulaONE platform provides students with personalised learning aids, language support, and research guidance, empowering them to focus on critical thinking and creativity.

"AI is not a shortcut, it's not cheating—it's a scaffold for lifelong learning and employability," said Professor Abigail Moriarty, PVC Education and Students at the University of Lincoln. "Just as calculators enhanced the teaching of mathematics, and the internet widened our outlook, AI deepens the learning and makes higher education more inclusive. At Lincoln, we are committed to ensuring it is used responsibly and ethically, with transparency and academic integrity as non-negotiable foundations."

Meeting the Reality of AI Head-On

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, accessible to anyone with a smartphone or laptop, and often difficult to detect. Pretending it can be banned or ignored is unrealistic. Lincoln is embracing a responsible path by providing students with trusted, transparent tools designed to support their learning.

By embedding nebulaONE across the University, Lincoln is ensuring that its students learn how to use AI responsibly: citing it correctly, understanding its limitations, and recognising the value of their own judgment. This prepares graduates to enter the workplace not only able to use AI effectively, but also to use it ethically, a skill that employers are increasingly demanding.

"What is most inspiring about Lincoln's approach is that it's human at its core," said Danny Attias, VP, UK & Europe at Cloudforce. "They're not just introducing new technology; they're helping students build the kind of confidence and integrity that will serve them for life. That's exactly why we're proud to partner with them."

Empowering the University Community

The deployment of nebulaONE aims to enhance the University experience in multiple ways:

For students : equitable access to personalised study support, quicker access to resources, and tools that support their learning.

: equitable access to personalised study support, quicker access to resources, and tools that support their learning. For academics : intelligent research assistance, streamlined administration, and innovative teaching methods that scale across disciplines.

: intelligent research assistance, streamlined administration, and innovative teaching methods that scale across disciplines. For professional services staff: automation of routine tasks, more efficient policy management, and data-driven insights that improve strategic decision-making.

By providing democratised access at scale, Lincoln's ambition is to maximise the positive impact of AI across teaching, research, and administration.

The University of Lincoln now joins a growing group of forward-thinking institutions advancing responsible AI in higher education. Earlier this year, Microsoft and Cloudforce published their AI Innovation Guide for Higher Education, which showcased how leading universities are adopting nebulaONE to scale secure and equitable AI. Lincoln's deployment extends this movement, bringing those same principles of responsible innovation directly to its own community.

A Leader in Responsible Digital Transformation

By embedding AI responsibly across its services, the University of Lincoln is ensuring that technology enhances human potential while safeguarding privacy and security. Robust assessment design, clear student guidance, and staff training underpin this approach, ensuring the University's degrees remain rigorous, relevant, and valued by employers.

"This marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation strategy," added Chris Green, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Lincoln. "By working with Cloudforce and Microsoft, we are embedding AI at the heart of our services in a way that creates new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, while ensuring equitable, secure, and scalable access for all."

About the University of Lincoln, UK

Situated in the heart of a historic city, the University of Lincoln transforms lives and communities through teaching, research, and partnerships. The University supports students to thrive both academically and personally. Over a quarter of its subjects rank in the UK top 10 (Guardian University Guide 2025), and it holds a Silver award for Mental Health and Wellbeing (Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2025).

In 2023, the University received the Queen's Anniversary Prize — the UK's highest academic honour. Its strong ties with industry, including Siemens Energy, have earned national recognition. More than 75% of its research was rated internationally excellent or world-leading in REF 2021, underscoring its impact.

The University is ranked in the global top 300 for progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (THE Impact Rankings), including a top 100 ranking for reducing inequalities. Lincoln also appears in the QS World Rankings (801–850 band), reflecting strengths in student experience and international collaboration. Almost £400 million has been invested in its modern, waterfront campus — a welcoming home to students from over 100 countries.

About Cloudforce

Cloudforce is a global leader in secure AI for higher education, healthcare, and enterprise organizations – and a Microsoft Supplier of the Year for 2024. Its flagship product, nebulaONE®, provides a private, integrated, customizable gateway to every GenAI model and capability, enabling organisations to responsibly scale AI adoption with confidence.

