University of Exeter Honours Sharjah Ruler and Expands Arab and Islamic Institute

SHARJAH, UAE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Exeter awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, its first-ever Honorary President's Medal on Thursday, recognising his lasting contributions to higher education, research, and academic collaboration.

During his visit, Sheikh Sultan, also a Member of the UAE Supreme Council, laid the foundation stone for the new Al Qasimi Building. The expansion of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies will further strengthen ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

"This distinguished institution welcomed me as a student over forty years ago," said His Highness, who earned his PhD from Exeter in 1985. "It remains a part of my intellectual and personal journey."

A highlight was the signing of an agreement to launch the "Leadership Compass" programme, which will train future university leaders from Sharjah in governance, inclusion, and institutional strategy. The partnership builds on joint initiatives such as a marine science degree with the University of Khorfakkan, environmental research in Al Dhaid, and special education programmes with Sharjah Education Academy.

Sheikh Sultan inaugurated a dedicated section at the Institute's library featuring his 118+ publications, alongside a wide-ranging historical archive on the Gulf region. He encouraged students to apply their knowledge in service of their communities.

Professor Lisa Roberts and students praised His Highness's visionary support of education and long-standing commitment to the University. She highlighted how their partnership has created valuable academic programmes and continues to support research and student opportunities worldwide.

