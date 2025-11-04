University of Bradford pioneers' smarter campus navigation with new digital mapping platform

BRADFORD, England, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Bradford has launched a new interactive digital campus map to enhance accessibility, improve student experience, and streamline campus operations. The new platform replaces static signage and paper-based maps, offering a modern navigation tool that students, staff, and visitors can access across devices.

The initiative aligns with the university's wider digital transformation strategy, which focuses on creating a more connected, user-friendly campus environment.

A campus built on connection

With more than 13,000 students and staff representing over 120 nationalities, the University of Bradford has long prided itself on inclusiveness and innovation. However, campus navigation had become increasingly complex as buildings evolved, and new facilities were introduced.

"Keeping static maps updated was a continuous challenge," said Markus Jones, Space Planning Manager at the University of Bradford. "Students would often rely on outdated signage or printed materials, which led to confusion and unnecessary stress, especially for new arrivals or visitors with accessibility needs."

The university's new digital map now provides accurate, real-time navigation information across all buildings and facilities. Users can search for lecture halls, study spaces, accessibility routes, and amenities directly through their phones or laptops.

Part of a wider digital shift

The mapping project forms a key part of Bradford's move toward a smarter campus ecosystem, integrating several student-facing systems into a unified platform. The map is already embedded in the university's new campus app, launched in collaboration with Santander Universities, giving students a single point of access for timetables, events, and campus services.

According to Jack Owen, Space Planning Coordinator at the University of Bradford, the goal is long-term integration. "This is just the first step," he said. "We want our systems to speak to one another, from room bookings to accessibility tools so that the campus experience feels seamless."

A modern mapping experience

To bring the vision to life, the university partnered with MazeMap, a global leader in indoor navigation and space visualization. Technology allows universities and hospitals worldwide to create accurate, interactive maps that users can explore in real time.

Bradford's map allows internal teams to update building layouts quickly without external support. The collaboration resulted in a smooth implementation process, converting the university's existing CAD drawings into a digital format within weeks.

"MazeMap gave us the flexibility we needed," said Markus Jones. "The ability to manage updates internally is a real game-changer."

Beyond wayfinding

The university sees digital navigation as a foundation for broader transformation. Upcoming plans include layering space utilization data, integrating room-booking capabilities, and enhancing accessibility through features like Blue Dot positioning, which allows real-time indoor tracking similar to outdoor GPS.

For Bradford's leadership, this is more than just finding one's way around; it's about creating an environment that reflects the needs and expectations of today's students.

"This technology helps us deliver on our promise of a connected, inclusive, and digitally enabled campus," said Jones. "It's about making everyone's experience, whether you're a student, a staff member, or a visitor, as smooth and welcoming as possible."

A model for the modern university

As universities across the UK focus on digital-first strategies to improve student experience and sustainability, Bradford's approach demonstrates how smart navigation systems can become central to that mission.

While the platform quietly runs in the background, its impact is visible everywhere: fewer lost students, fewer missed meetings, and a campus that feels more intuitive to explore.

And behind it all, a small but powerful piece of technology, built for simplicity, designed for connection, helps make it happen.

