University Canada West to Charge Domestic Tuition Fees to Students from the US, Latin America and the Caribbean

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University Canada West (UCW) has today announced an unprecedented initiative for the university by creating The Americas Bursary, allowing many international students to access higher education in Canada while paying the same tuition fees as domestic Canadian students.

The Americas Bursary is open to students from the 34 countries that are part of South, Central and North America, as well as the Caribbean. Students will be offered the opportunity to study in Vancouver at the same tuition normally reserved for domestic students. The initiative aims to encourage people from these countries to study in Canada, one of the world's fastest growing and most popular destinations for post-secondary studies.

UCW has developed this bursary to support students from the Americas with a strong interest for learning abroad by making education more financially accessible. As such, the launch of The Americas Bursary marks a pivotal moment for UCW, one of Canada's fastest growing universities, as it aims to promote and champion international education in the region while maintaining the focus on the benefits for its students.

Brock Dykeman, President at University Canada West, said: "For many talented people, the opportunity to study in Canada is often limited by critical factors, including the costs of education.

"At UCW we believe that higher education should be truly accessible to everybody, especially those willing to take on the challenge of studying in another country. We have therefore created The Americas Bursary to make education more affordable without compromising on quality, and to close the distance between South and North America from an educational, cultural and economic perspective."

One of the countries that will benefit from UCW's The Americas Bursary is Mexico, the second most populous country in Latin American after Brazil[1]. Berenice Diaz Ceballos, the Consul General of Mexico in Vancouver, commented on the opportunity: "This bursary will help more Mexican students to study in British Columbia. We celebrate and congratulate UCW for this wonderful initiative."

Ignacio Lopez Valdovinos, Director of Tecnológico Nacional de México, a partner institution of University Canada West, also commented on the importance of the bursary for Mexican students. "The announcement of the University Canada West's Americas Bursary will further open the doors for our Mexican students to have the opportunity to pursue higher education in British Columbia. We are honoured to have had this news personally delivered to us whilst signing a MoU with UCW."

The first Americas Bursary will be awarded for the Summer 2019 term and will apply to all degree programs at the university until the Fall 2021 term. For more information on eligibility and entrance requirements, please visit here.

University Canada West (UCW) is a contemporary independent university located in the heart of a vibrant downtown Vancouver. Established in 2004, UCW offers a range of career-focused programs including the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts and Master of Business Administration. UCW is Education Quality Assurance (EQA) designated and is accredited by ACBSP.

