UniversCiné chooses Amagi to expand its offerings to diverse audiences

PARIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that UniversCiné, a French VOD platform dedicated to movie lovers and arthouse films, is partnering with Amagi for the launch and playout of its channel to Samsung TV Plus.

Launched in 2007, UniversCiné is the result of 47 independent French film producers and distributors coming together to offer their own VOD platform dedicated to independent cinema. In France, known mainly for its wide choice of contemporary independent films as well as heritage films, UniversCiné offers a catalog of nearly 9,000 films available for rental and purchase (VOD) as well as more than 1,000 films in the offer of subscription (SVOD) at €6,99 per month. Its catalog includes animated films, documentaries, short films, fictions, etc. of 140 different nationalities.

Amagi enabled the roll out of UniversCiné's channel within a span of just two weeks using its award-winning cloud playout platform, Amagi CLOUDPORT. The channel programming was simplified using Amagi PLANNER, a lightweight content scheduling platform. Going forward, Amagi will support UniversCiné in widening its audience base by creating a distribution strategy targeting Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms.

"We were looking for a technology partner who could support us in seamlessly integrating our workflows on the cloud, while guiding us on distribution strategies," said Romain Dubois, Marketing and Operational Manager, UniversCiné. "Amagi enabled us to significantly streamline our playout and distribution, while helping us monetize our content effectively."

"UniversCiné has some truly unique offerings that are bound to generate considerable interest among lovers of quality cinema. We're keen to assist them in the widening of their audience universe," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "Given our local presence in France, we have an opportunity to work more closely with UniversCiné and offer them all the support they need."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About UniversCINÉ

UniversCiné is a French independant VoD publisher and aggregator/distributor, based on a collaborative approach and dedicated to movie lovers.

UniversCiné, is committed to opening the public to different, powerful, and unique works. While some films are already classics, others, on the fringes of the distribution system, have remained more confidential and deserve to be highlighted. Trusted partner of many festivals, supported by the main actors of the film industry, UniversCiné is an alternative and militant view of the cinema. Thanks to its subscription and VOD offers which respectively offer a catalog of more than 1,000 films in cycles that are constantly renewed at €6,99 per month (SVOD) and nearly 9,000 films available for rental and purchase (VOD), UniversCiné offers a daring program for all cinephilies. From recent films to great cult films to (re)discover, including the "nugget" of emerging authors, to contemporary documentaries and classic films.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

