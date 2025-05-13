Universal Robots introduces its fastest ever cobot to enable unprecedented performance in collaborative automation

DETROIT, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Robots (UR), the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company, has today presented the newest addition to its portfolio, the UR15, at Automate in Detroit. The new cobot is available for orders now with shipping to begin in June.

With unparalleled motion capability and a maximum TCP speed of 5 m/s, UR15 is the fastest ever UR cobot, enabling reduced cycle times, increased productivity and reduced costs across applications and industries. For pick-and-place applications, the UR15 delivers up to 30% cycle time improvements compared to other UR models. All the while retaining the unique UR trademarks of lightweight design and small footprint to deliver unmatched flexibility for integration in tight workspaces.

"For 20 years, we've pushed the boundaries of collaborative automation, making it easier, safer and more powerful for businesses around the world," said Tero Tolonen, Chief Product Officer. "Today, we take another leap forward with the UR15, which is designed specifically to operate at higher speeds with the smoothest performance in robotics today. This makes it a seamless fit for diverse production environments and provides our vast ecosystem of partners with an opportunity to boost existing applications and to develop new, transformative solutions that will take collaborative automation to the next level."

Combined with OptiMove, UR's new motion control technology, those gains go even further, enhancing trajectory smoothness and ensuring consistently accurate movements - even in high-speed and high-payload applications.

Powered by PolyScope X, AI ready

UR15 runs with both PolyScope 5 and PolyScope X, UR's industry-leading software platform, and is ready to be supercharged with AI to enable unmatched usability. The UR15 can easily be used with the UR AI Accelerator, UR's toolkit for developing AI-powered applications. The UR AI Accelerator is developed in collaboration with NVIDIA using NVIDIA Isaac's™ CUDA-accelerated libraries and models and running on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ system-on-module.

At the Automate show this week, 3D Infotech will demonstrate a turnkey quality inspection process with the UR15 and UR AI Accelerator demonstrating the potential of physical AI in the UR15.

Designed for flexibility, efficiency and reliability

The UR15 has a payload of 15 kg (33 lbs) which can be increased to 17.5 kg (38.58 lbs) for applications with wrist-down orientation, such as palletizing. UR15 is a versatile cobot designed to empower multiple applications and industries - each with their own unique challenges where flexibility, efficiency and reliability are critical.

Three of these industries are:

Automotive , where space is tight, and flexibility is key. Here UR15's small footprint and full work envelope delivers performance without compromising space or speed. Common automotive applications historically limited by the production speed of cobots - such as automated bin picking, machine tending and inspection - can now be significantly sped up while retaining the highest level of precision.

, where space is tight, and flexibility is key. Here UR15's small footprint and full work envelope delivers performance without compromising space or speed. Common automotive applications historically limited by the production speed of cobots - such as automated bin picking, machine tending and inspection - can now be significantly sped up while retaining the highest level of precision. Metal and machining , where environments can be harsh. The UR15 offers improved ingress protection, IP65, and high payload capability - combined with easy deployment.

, where environments can be harsh. The UR15 offers improved ingress protection, IP65, and high payload capability - combined with easy deployment. Electronics and tech, requiring precision and compact design. With cleanroom class excellence, compact form and exceptional motion control, UR15 is ready for high-speed pick and place and smooth integration with AMRs and AGVs.

Tero Tolonen, Chief Product Officer, added: "When designing our products we start with the needs of our widely diverse customer base. Each industry has a unique set of requirements which shape our approach to both our cobots and our ecosystem solutions. The UR15 will help customers to meet the challenges of today and seize the opportunities of tomorrow."

A cobot for every need

UR15 joins the UR20 and UR30 in UR's new high-performance series, the UR Series, designed for those who need higher payloads, advanced capabilities and certifications for demanding environments.

"We've also updated our trusted e-Series," said Tero Tolonen, explaining how the UR5e gets a 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs) payload upgrade to unlock more potential in existing setups and that the UR10e, which already carries 12.5 kg (27.55 lbs), will be renamed. "And to better reflect their capabilities, we're introducing new names: UR7e and UR12e. Same versatility and trusted performance, but clearer names and more power where it counts."

In addition to UR7e and UR12e, the e-Series also consists of UR3e and UR16e.

UR15 is available for orders now with shipping to begin in June. UR7e and UR12e are ready for immediate delivery.

