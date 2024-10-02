Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

News provided by

Universal Music Group N.V.

02 Oct, 2024, 16:43 GMT

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the close of the Euronext market on October 31, 2024.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 6:15pm CET. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on investors.universalmusic.com and a link to the replay will be available after the call. 

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group)

While listeners may use the webcast, a dial-in telephone number is required for investors and analysts to ask questions. Investors and analysts interested in asking questions can pre-register for a dial-in line at investors.universalmusic.com under the "Financial Reports" tab.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Also from this source

Universal Music Group N.V. Provides New Financial Targets through FY 2028 Ahead of its 2024 Capital Markets Day

Universal Music Group N.V. Provides New Financial Targets through FY 2028 Ahead of its 2024 Capital Markets Day

Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, will hold its 2024 Capital Markets Day today in London. As ...
Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2024

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2024

Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics