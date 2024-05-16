Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held earlier today.

All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with a majority of the votes cast, including, among others:

UMG

a positive advisory vote on the 2023 remuneration report;

the adoption of the 2023 financial statements;

the re-appointment of Vincent Vallejo as Executive Director;

the re-appointment of Bill Ackman, Cathia Lawson-Hall , Cyrille Bolloré, James Mitchell , Manning Doherty, Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger and Nicole Avant as Non-Executive Directors;

, Cyrille Bolloré, , Manning Doherty, Margaret Frerejean-Taittinger and as Non-Executive Directors; the appointment of Eric Sprunk and Mandy Ginsberg as Non-Executive Directors;

as Non-Executive Directors; the adoption of the Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy and the authorization to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares to Non-Executive Directors under the Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The proposal to adopt a final dividend of EUR 0.27 per share was also approved. With the interim dividend of EUR 0.24 per share that was paid in October 2023, this brings the total dividend for the financial year 2023 to EUR 0.51 per share. The following timetable shall apply with respect to the payment of the final dividend:

May 20, 2024: Ex-dividend date;

May 21, 2024: Dividend record date; and

June 11, 2024: Final dividend payment date.

Detailed voting results from the AGM will be made available on the Company's website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg