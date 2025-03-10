Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Resignation of Manning Doherty from its Board of Directors

News provided by

Universal Music Group N.V.

10 Mar, 2025, 07:30 GMT

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that Non-Executive Director Manning Doherty will retire from the Board of Directors with effect from March 21, 2025. The Board is very grateful for Mr. Doherty's contributions to the Company. 

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
UMG

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Investor
Erika Begun – investorrelations@umusic.com

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins – communicationsnl@umusic.com

Cautionary Notice
This press release is published by Universal Music Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Also from this source

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31,...
Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Music

Music

Entertainment

Entertainment

Television

Television

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics