UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CYRILLE BOLLORÉ FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced that Non-Executive Director Cyrille Bolloré notified the company of his resignation from its Board of Directors with immediate effect to focus his time and energy on the Bolloré Group. Mr. Bolloré remains strongly supportive of UMG's management team and strategy. The UMG Board is very grateful for Mr. Bolloré's contributions to the Company.

