Universal Music Group N.V. Announces €500 Million Share Buyback Program

Company's first-ever share buyback program underscores management and the Board's confidence in UMG's strategy and long-term growth

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced its intention to implement a share buyback program to repurchase the Company's own shares for an aggregate amount of €500 million. The shares will be purchased through a program executed by an independent broker.

UMG

UMG's capital allocation strategy prioritizes disciplined, strategic reinvestment, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and healthy cash generation. This approach drives long-term value creation for artists, songwriters and shareholders, while maintaining the Company's dividend policy, before considering additional capital returns, such as share buybacks.

"Since our transition to a public company, we have consistently delivered sustained growth, strong financial results and strategic leadership, establishing a robust foundation for long-term value creation," said Matt Ellis, UMG's CFO. "We currently see a meaningful dislocation in UMG's market valuation. Our strong balance sheet and cash generation gives us the flexibility to repurchase shares, while preserving ample capacity to invest in our growth strategy, and reconfirming our commitment to maintaining our credit ratings and our dividend policy."

The share buyback program will be executed within the existing authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to repurchase the Company's own shares as granted at the UMG Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 14, 2025 and the authority to be granted at future AGMs.

The Company intends to use the repurchased shares to meet its obligations under the 2022 Universal Music Group Global Equity Plan, and subplans thereof ("the equity plan"), and/or to reduce the share capital of the Company. The maximum number of shares that can be used for purposes of the equity plan will remain unchanged. The share buyback program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

The share buyback program will be conducted in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("the Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (each as amended), including compliance with safe harbour provisions for such programs. The Company will inform the market of the progress of the program through regular press releases and updates on its website.

Cautionary Notice

This press release is published by Universal Music Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements with respect to UMG's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'profit forecast', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'aspiration', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'optimistic', 'prospects', 'outlook' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions or the negative of such expressions. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG's control, including, but not limited to, UMG's inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG's reliance on digital service providers, UMG's inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG's operations, changes in global economic and financial conditions, UMG's inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, challenges related to generative AI, UMG's inability to attract and retain key personnel, UMG's restructuring and reorganization activities, UMG's acquisitions and other investments, changes in laws and regulations (and UMG's compliance therewith), and the other risks that have been described in the 2025 annual report. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

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