UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP BOARD PUBLISHES 2024 ANNUAL REPORT AND AGENDA FOR 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today published its 2024 annual report and the agenda for its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders ("2025 AGM"), which is to be held on May 14, 2025, starting at 2:00 p.m. CEST, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The agenda for the 2025 AGM and the other meeting materials, including the 2024 annual report, are available at: https://investors.universalmusic.com. The 2024 annual report has also been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (the AFM) in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

On the agenda for the 2025 AGM is the proposed re-appointment of Vincent Vallejo as Executive Director for a one-year term, as well as the proposed re-appointments of Sherry Lansing, Haim Saban and Luc van Os as Non-Executive Directors for a two-year term.

Other voting items on the agenda for the 2025 AGM are the advisory vote on the 2024 remuneration report, the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, the adoption of the dividend proposal, the discharge of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the adoption of a revised Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, and the authorization of the Board as the competent body to repurchase and cancel own shares.

The 2024 financial statements, 2024 remuneration report and sustainability statement are included in the 2024 annual report.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V., visit www.universalmusic.com.

James Murtagh-Hopkins – communicationsnl@umusic.com

Erika Begun – investorrelations@umusic.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements relating to UMG's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'profit forecast', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'aspiration', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'optimistic', 'prospects', 'outlook' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions or the negative of such expressions. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG's control, including, but not limited to, UMG's inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG's reliance on digital service providers, UMG's inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG's operations, changes in global economic and financial conditions, UMG's inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, challenges related to generative AI, UMG's inability to attract and retain key personnel, UMG's restructuring and reorganization activities, UMG's acquisitions and other investments, changes in laws and regulations (and UMG's compliance therewith), UMG's inability to meet expectations with respect to ESG-related matters and the other risks that have been described in the 2024 annual report. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

