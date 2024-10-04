Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO) Enters European Market as Exclusive Strategic Advisor to MLS Leader in Romania

UCO Leverages Its Expertise to Further MLS Leader's Mission to Grow the MLS Concept and Enhance the Real Estate Industry for Professionals and Consumers

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCO, a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, a leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the U.S. and the fastest-growing in the world, has announced an agreement with MLS Leader to be its exclusive MLS strategic advisor in Romania. By sharing its expertise and experience, UCO will advance MLS Leader's vision of being the leading MLS in the Romanian real estate marketplace.

MLS Leader has worked closely with the communities of real estate brokers and agents for more than a decade, continuously taking on the role of education and regulation, to build a transparent real estate market in the interest of real estate professionals, clients, and the general public. Being the source of information about properties and real estate transactions in Romania, MLS Leader's mission is to provide real estate professionals a way to excel in their profession and offer valuable services at every step of their activities.

Through UCO, Stellar MLS brings its strategic experience in the MLS global realm to augment MLS Leader's operational and technological expertise and will advise MLS Leader to enhance its innovative platform and services while building its membership of professionals within the real estate community of the European Union's sixth most populous country.

"We're proud to collaborate with MLS Leader on this important vision to promote a more transparent and efficient real estate market in Romania and beyond," said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS and UCO. "Our team is focused on the MLS and supporting real estate professionals in Europe and across the globe."

"As the pioneering MLS service in Europe, founded in 2007, MLS Leader (powered by Flexmls) has built a system that empowers real estate companies to successfully implement the MLS and exclusive representation model in a market beyond North America," said Sorin Udrea, Founder and General Manager of MLS Leader.

"We are widely regarded as the most trusted source of market data in Romania, supporting agents with essential tools like CMA, market statistics, and client portals for buyer representation. With UCO as our strategic advisor, we are excited to accelerate our efforts toward establishing MLS Leader as the premier marketplace for real estate professionals specializing in exclusive representation in Romania."

Cowen emphasized the expertise and dedication of UCO's team of globally recognized business leaders, which includes Marion Weiler, UCO Vice President of Global Markets and Stellar MLS Vice President of Marketing and Communications, and Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, UCO Vice President of Global Markets and Stellar MLS Vice President of Technology and Innovation, in reaching this important milestone.

UCO has been actively engaged in global forums in France and Germany to support a forward-thinking approach to transforming the real estate industry. In October, UCO is a title partner of the International MLS Forum in Milan, where representatives of 45+ global markets will meet to understand and develop the MLS concept to bring about trust and transparency. UCO's presence is supported through its partnerships with CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professions, and FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation.

About UCO

With a mission to support real estate professionals across the globe, UCO offers expertise including but not limited to market entry, MLS development, and cross-border transactions. This expertise stems from a management team with over 100 years of combined experience in the real estate industry, including globally recognized business leaders who have worked with world-class organizations, and international professionals with 40 years of collective global experience, many of whom are fluent in multiple languages. By collaborating with global organizations like CEPI and FIABCI, UCO delivers tailored solutions to help real estate markets thrive globally, with an emphasis on trust, transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth. Whether you are enhancing existing operations or building new ones from the ground up, UCO is committed to helping real estate markets thrive – UCO specializes in meeting clients' unique needs, wherever they may be in their MLS journey.

About MLS Leader (Powered by Flexmls)

Founded in 2007, MLS Leader is the first genuine multiple listing service in Europe, offering real estate professionals in Romania advanced tools to enhance market transparency and efficiency. MLS Leader's mission is to empower real estate agents and appraisers with the resources to excel in their work and provide valuable services at every stage. By promoting the exclusive representation model, MLS Leader offers a robust platform that includes tools and information needed for successful real estate agency management, along with access to reliable market data, competitive analysis (CMA), and advanced client communication systems.

UCO Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications

cmcbride@cocommunications.com