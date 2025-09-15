SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, a global leader in AI for Energy, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms.

The Gartner assessment recognizes Univers for its EnOS™ platform for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Univers Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global Industrial IoT Platforms

In just seven years, Univers has built a global AI-first platform that now connects 365 million devices and manages 845 GW of renewable energy — nearly one-fifth of the world's total capacity.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant so early in our journey is a proud moment for Univers. This recognition underscores the company's ability to innovate at speed and deliver impact at scale," said Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Univers. "It affirms that that an AI-first approach to energy and industrial IoT delivers tangible business results and sustainability outcomes for customers worldwide. We believe that this recognition validates our vision and fuels our commitment to help industries decarbonize and innovate at scale."

Rather than siloed tools, EnOS™ offers a unified platform where industries can move from automation to autonomous intelligence. With applied AI, enterprises can detect risks before they escalate, balance energy flows across global operations, and accelerate the transition to low-carbon systems.

Univers' rapid rise also reflects its ecosystem strength: global integrators are embedding EnOS™ into large-scale deployments, while technology partners extend AI capabilities into new industrial and energy use cases.

"Looking ahead, Univers remains focused on pushing the boundaries of AI for Energy, advancing from monitoring and optimization to fully autonomous operations and empowering industries worldwide to achieve resilience, efficiency, and sustainability at scale," added Michael.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms, By Scot Kim, Sudip Pattanayak et al., 8 September 2025

About Univers

Univers is a global leader for AI in Energy.

Univers' EnOS™ platform empowers enterprises across industries to solve complex energy challenges with intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 365 million devices connected, 845GW of renewable energy managed, and a global network of 800+ customers, we are the only global technology partner offering a truly comprehensive, end-to-end energy management solution, supporting enterprises at every stage of their energy transition journey.

For more information, please visit univers.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772777/Internal_Newsletter___Gartner_MQ_Leader_Announcement___16_9__2.jpg