Univar Solutions Releases Its 2020 Sustainability Report

For Univar Solutions, managing the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities facing the Company is fundamental to its ability to adapt and grow. From its first sustainability report published in 2008, Univar Solutions has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency and continuous improvement as it established a first set of goals in 2017, became a signatory of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative through the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2018, adopted 'Advancing a Circular Economy' as a sustainability goal in 2019 and found its purpose by supplying critical products during an unprecedented time in 2020.

"When we started this journey with our sustainability goals to 2021, at the time, they were quite the stretch targets, but now that we've largely achieved these and have announced our sustainability goals to 2025, I couldn't be more pleased with our progress as we take yet another step forward to a more sustainable future," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Now as we look beyond 2025 at our key emissions goals stretching to 2030 in support of a long-term commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, I'm excited to see us put the needed steps in place to meet our commitments as part of the UNGC."

The 2020 sustainability report reflects the Company's commitment to grow Today, Tomorrow, Together through both its commercial strategic priorities and sustainability approach, while featuring an updated dashboard showing progress against the sustainability goals to 2021 as well as a comprehensive view of the new sustainability goals to 2025 and beyond, including:

Climate Action - Implement the technology, processes and culture to support the Company's journey toward a net-zero carbon future.

Serious About Safety - Keep our employees, vendors and customers safe at work through the Company's safety focused culture and practices.

Resource Use - Drive sustainable resource use through embedding the principles of circularity and operational excellence.

Release Prevention - Support the responsible handling of materials across the Company's operations and supply chain.

Sustainable Sourcing - Drive improved sustainability performance and minimum standards across the Company's diverse supplier base.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Increase diverse representation at leadership levels and create the opportunities and culture to enable every person to bring their authentic selves to work.

Sustainable Solutions - Leverage the Company's portfolio of sustainable products, services, practices and technologies to support customers' sustainability journeys.

Community Engagement – Demonstrate commitment to help keep society healthy, fed, clean, and safe through financial investment and employee involvement in the community.

"As the Company's executive sponsor for sustainability, I was excited to see our senior leadership adopt a three year program where executive compensation is tied to our sustainability goals through ESG based metrics," said Jennifer McIntyre, interim chief people and culture officer. "I'm also equally as excited to see us advance our diversity, equity and inclusion goals through a work environment that is respectful, inclusive and empowers diverse perspectives, which is both the right thing to do as well as a competitive advantage for our business."

Additionally, the report is up-to-date with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures for the chemical industry and features the latest version of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, which help ensure relevant, transparent, and comprehensive disclosures, and a summary of the material contributions made to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), highlighting the ability of responsible business to make a positive impact on society, the environment, and economies.

"We have set an ambitious strategy that goes beyond reducing our impacts and instead challenges our business and supply chain to create collective benefits for the world around us," said Liam McCarroll, global sustainability director. "Our journey to achieving our new global sustainability goals to 2025 will be embedded in everything we do as a business, today, tomorrow and together because above all it is our home, our responsibility."

For a complete review of Univar Solutions' progress to a more sustainable future, please see the full sustainability report at: https://discover.univarsolutions.com/safety-and-sustainability/sustainability/2020-sustainability-report/.

