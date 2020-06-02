Univar Solutions Releases Its 2019 Sustainability Report

Since joining the company in 2013, McIntyre has been a driving force behind multiple areas of supply chain and operations improvement. Most recently, McIntyre has led the Company's integration strategy, following the Nexeo acquisition. She will continue leading those efforts, while at the same time introducing new ideas and proven best practices to the Company's sustainability agenda.

"Jennifer's ability to see the larger picture, while remaining focused on the details, is a perfect fit for the continuous improvement mindset we bring to sustainability," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "With a vision to redefine distribution and be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor on the planet, our sustainability journey is about doing the right thing, and in so doing, creating value for all of our stakeholders, while supporting our mission to streamline, innovate and grow."

The 2019 sustainability report is accompanied by a new dashboard showing progress against the Company's 2021 sustainability goals. Additionally, the report references the latest version of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, which helps ensure relevant, transparent, and comprehensive disclosures. Further improvements include:

Integrating Univar Solutions' sustainability performance data, representing the combined impacts and aspects of our new combined company, making our reporting more transparent and complete.

Reporting in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the chemical sector, increasing the ability for stakeholders to access key information.

Expanding our toolkit of monitoring and managing our global impacts through the introduction of scope 3 emissions reporting.

Integrating the material contributions our business makes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), highlighting the ability of responsible business to make a positive impact on society, the environment, and our economies.

Achieving external assurance on our global sustainability reporting claims as well as assurance on our scope 1 and 2 emissions, safety, and release metrics. This significant milestone is a marked development as we move to demonstrate our robust, honest, and open approach to better business.

"With these improvements to our report along with the introduction of our 2021 sustainability goals dashboard, I can't be more pleased with our progress and feel privileged and fortunate to be part of such a tremendous team," said Phil Hockaday, vice president, sustainability. "As we continue through 2020 and enter the final year for our previously-set goals, I'm excited for what the future holds and thankful for Jennifer's expertise and leadership as we move forward together."

