Univar Solutions Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Highlights mark progress toward ESG goals to 2025 and beyond, including environmental goals to help the Company reach a net-zero carbon future.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today released its 2023 ESG report, which is available through the Univar Solutions website at https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability/esg-resources. The report tracks Univar Solutions' progress against its ESG targets over the past year and shares 2023 metric highlights including:

Delivered significant progress on environmental goals:

Continued our emissions reduction activities bringing global Scopes 1 and 2 emissions down 19.90 percent from our baseline, closing in on our 2025 target.

Univar Solutions has set a new and first-time Scope 3 goal to reduce our Scope 3 emissions intensity 15 percent by 2030.

Improved our significant release metrics from our baseline of 82, down to our 2023 performance of 76.

Reduced our hazardous waste by 16.51 percent and increased the rate of general waste recycled to 19.21 percent.

Reduced water waste by 34.64 percent from our baseline, surpassing our target.

Increased our Sustainable and Natural Product range to over 600 unique materials, helping our customers meet their goals while reducing value chain impacts.

Strengthened positive impact on society:

Despite our increase in Total Case Incidence Rates (TCIR) to 0.45 from a record low in 2022, we maintained a rate below our baseline of 0.47.

We have met both of our targeted metrics on diversity within our teams, surpassing our goal to 2025, two years early.

Advanced governance issues:

Maintained our EcoVadis Gold rating, increasing our score to 76/100, placing our business in the top 3 percent of all assessed companies.

At the end of 2023 we achieved our target to communicate to all product suppliers our expectations on ESG topics via issuance of our Global Supplier Code of Conduct.

We further expanded our assessment of our suppliers to 54.4 percent of our spend coverage, up from 44.5 percent in 2022.

"Our people are what make the difference as we continue to focus on progressing toward our goals for 2025 and beyond, said David Jukes, president, and chief executive officer. "We remain committed to executing our plans and advancing our sustainability journey as we look to deliver environmental and social value throughout our business and supply chain."

Univar Solutions achieved multiple recognitions including being named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Company List, TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders List, and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List. The Company was also named as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, after receiving a score of 100 on the Corporate Equity Index (CEI) for a third year in a row while maintaining the recognition as a Great Place To Work® in Brazil and Mexico.

"I couldn't be prouder to see these results as our Company is well positioned to continue building on this progress and move closer to achieving our goals for 2025, said Alexa Colin general counsel and secretary and executive ESG lead at Univar Solutions. "These results help show how ESG is fundamental to our efforts to build a better tomorrow for our communities, while taking care of customer and supplier needs."

"This year has been quite the journey as we collaborated across the Company to help deliver our targets and bring value to our stakeholders," said Liam McCarroll, global sustainability director. "I'm excited with where we are at as we look forward to the work that remains for us to achieve our goals for 2025 and meet these objectives while delivering on our purpose to help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe."

For a complete review of Univar Solutions' progress to a more sustainable future, please see the full sustainability report at https://www.univarsolutions.com/esg-resources and for more on the Univar Solutions' Sustainable and Natural Products Portfolio visit https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainable-products.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

