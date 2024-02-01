Univar Solutions Named to the FORTUNE 2024 World's Most Admired Company List

For the second consecutive year, Univar Solutions is recognized as part of the Wholesalers: Diversified segment

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE 2024 World's Most Admired Company list. Comprised using a customized industry questionnaire administered by Korn Ferry, this annual global list ranks the companies with the strongest reputations among the world's top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts. Evaluations examine a series of attributes to determine industry rankings that include:

Ability to attract and retain talented people

The quality of management

Social responsibility to the community and the environment

Innovativeness

Quality of products or services

Wise use of corporate assets

Financial soundness

Long-term investment value

Effectiveness in doing business globally

"To receive this honor for a second consecutive year is a testament to the hard work of our great people and I'm pleased to see Univar Solutions being recognized among the best," said president and chief executive officer David Jukes. "As a company we strive every day to make a difference by putting the customer at the center of all we do whilst living our purpose to help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe."

Since 1997, FORTUNE has identified and ranked the World's Most Admired Companies with the study revealing how each win their strong reputations. With the corporate reputation score being an average of the attribute scores, FORTUNE determines the industry groupings by using the FORTUNE 1000 listing and the Global 500 listing. Companies must have approximately $10 billion in revenue and rank among the largest by revenue within their industry.

"Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, as well as the top 50 All-Stars, who have been named the best of the best by the broader business community in a challenging year," said Fortune editor in chief Alyson Shontell.

View the entire list at: https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

