Univar Solutions Named Exclusive Distributor for Biospringer Yeast Ingredients in the Nordics¹

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an agreement with Biospringer by Lesaffre ("Biospringer") to distribute its natural yeast ingredients in the European Nordics region¹. The agreement comprises Biospringer's Springer® Reveal, Springer® Signature, Springer® Proteissimo™, Springer® Cocoon, Springer® Precursor, Springer® Mask, and Springer® Umami ingredient brands.

New agreement diversifies Univar Solutions’ specialty food ingredients portfolio with addition of natural yeast ingredients and establishes Univar Solutions as Biospringer’s primary distributor in the Nordics

"Working in tandem with Biospringer, we can offer yeast ingredients to customers who are seeking to elevate their products with richness, improved taste and mouthfeel, while reducing sugar and sodium," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Biospringer is a key global player in fermentation and produces a wide range of natural yeast ingredients. We're very excited with this new partnership and leveraging our combined expertise in food ingredient solutions to help customers realize the benefits of using natural yeast ingredients to meet current market trends."

From specialty ingredient innovation to recipe testing, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help with tackling product development challenges. In-house scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of products through its food Solution Centers and test kitchens. With strong expertise in food formulation through their Culinary Center near Paris, France, Biospringer also supports customers with customized food and beverage recipes and solutions using yeast-based ingredients.

"Biospringer is pleased to begin an exclusive new distribution partnership with Univar Solutions in these European Nordic countries," said Nicolas Valentin, sales director – EMEA for Biospringer. "Univar Solutions has shown its deep commitment to the global food ingredients industry by creating its specialized, dedicated, and experienced team of food ingredient specialists focused on ingredients and innovations. The sharing of expertise, constructive exchanges, and collaborative spirit will be the winning recipe that enables us to build a solid partnership between Biospringer and Univar Solutions."

Natural yeast ingredients are used in plant-based meat, cheese, soups, sauces, dressings, and other applications to deliver specific notes, such as roast chicken and grilled, meaty flavors to vegan recipes. This addition to Univar Solutions' portfolio will support formulations for food products considered clean label, healthy, vegan and vegetarian, reduced salt and sugar, sustainable, and other food trends.

For more information about Univar Solutions' food ingredients business, visit univarsolutions.com/foodology.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com .

About Biospringer

Biospringer is a specialist unit of Lesaffre, an innovative producer of active yeast worldwide and an expert in fermentation. They create food ingredients from yeast and their mission is to partner with clients to create innovative and natural origin ingredients from yeast fermentation, helping to make food tastier and healthier while being reliable and respectful of the planet and people. With their extensive product range, dedicated technical and scientific teams, and extensive research and development, they help customers to develop flavorful recipes, solve specific development challenges, and create healthy and nutritionally balanced products. Founded in 1853 as a family business in Northern France, Lesaffre is a key global player in fermentation for more than a century with a 2.7 billion euros turnover, and established on all continents, counts 11,000 employees and more than 90 nationalities. Learn more at biospringer.com/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

¹ Nordic region includes Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland

