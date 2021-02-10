Univar Solutions Launches “(S)heroes Wear Lab Coats”

"As a father of three young women, I hope this campaign will help inspire a new network of allies for women's representation and recognition in science. I am very proud of the impact we can make in inspiring young women to become a meaningful part of our next generation of scientists," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director, global Solution Centers and strategic business development. "Women at Univar Solutions stand at the forefront of discovery and formulation excellence as well as help operate our facilities that enable scientists and technical teams to conduct experiments that are unique to the industries and markets we serve."

"Every day, women like me are making discoveries and developing technical innovations that help solve our customers' toughest challenges and improve our world," said Dr. Dejana Drew, director, technical solutions. "I'm proud that our global Solution Centers are hubs of formulation innovation as well as progress toward equality, with women representing nearly 50 percent of our technical team. As a company, we have an ongoing commitment to promote diversity, equality and inclusion, and the innovation that comes with supporting more women in STEM careers."

The campaign kicks off February 10, 2021 and runs through March 31, 2021. Throughout the campaign, women lab leaders and technical experts across the organization will share their stories and success through a series of social media spotlights, videos, white papers and events, including a global virtual roundtable to be held on March 4, 2021.

"We want to spark important conversations and help pave the way for the future of women in science in our industry," added Dr. Drew. "Everyone has an opportunity to tell a story and make an impact, and I am proud to use my voice, technical expertise and influence to elevate awareness and show young women what is possible for anyone."

For more information about (S)heroes Wear Lab Coats, visit univarsolutions.com/sheroeswearlabcoats or follow the company's LinkedIn page to:

Explore the campaign

Learn more about the company's (S)heroes and Solution Centers

Download valuable resources

Register for events

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

1 Univar Solutions will contribute $1 per download, click, like, comment, or share of (S)heroes content, or per participant in a (S)heroes event, from the official campaign page (www.univarsolutions.com/sheroeswearlabcoats), corporate YouTube channel or corporate LinkedIn page, up to an aggregate of $25,000 (US Dollars), to one or more qualified charitable organizations of Univar Solutions choice that maintain or support STEM programs. Automated or robotic responses (as determined by Univar Solutions in its absolute discretion) do not qualify for contributions. Recipients of donations shall be selected solely by Univar Solutions. The campaign begins on 12:01 AM on February 10, 2021 and closes on 11:59 PM on March 31, 2021; provided, that Univar Solutions contributions will cease upon achieving the $25,000 contribution limit.

