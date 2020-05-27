Univar Solutions appointed exclusive distributor of Valio’s Eila® Lactose Free Milk Powders in selected European countries

With this exclusive agreement, Univar Solutions is well-positioned to meet the needs of manufacturers for confectionery, ice cream, dairy, bakery, ready meal, special nutrition and other products, who are seeking an increasing amount of lactose free solutions. Products made with Valio Eila® lactose free ingredients provide a number of benefits, including aiding in digestive comfort, while providing nutritional value. In addition, they offer natural sugar reduction and protein enrichment. These ingredients offer lactose intolerant individuals the opportunity to enjoy dairy based products without unpleasant symptoms caused by indigestion.

"With increased consumer awareness of digestive wellness and market growth in "free from" products across Europe, our partnership with Valio on their Eila® range of lactose free ingredients provides Univar Solutions with an exciting, new opportunity. These unique ingredients will further expand our portfolio and enhance our value to all customers seeking to develop innovative recipes with a lactose free claim across multiple categories," said Simon Atkins, industry director of food ingredients in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions.

Approximately 70 percent of the world's population suffers from some level of lactose intolerance. As the awareness of digestive wellness and lactose intolerance is increasing all over the world, consumers are looking for lactose free solutions that don't compromise on premium quality and taste in their food. Eila® PRO lactose free milk powders are manufactured from fresh Finnish milk using Valio's patented technology for an unchanged milk mineral composition and natural taste of milk.

Timo Pajari, SVP international sales for Valio Ltd. said, "We are excited to partner with Univar Solutions in expanding our footprint in the lactose free food space. Consumers have become more educated and aware of digestive wellness and the benefits of a "free from" diet and are looking for more options in lactose free products. We can provide customized, free-from ingredient solutions to the European market, and with Univar Solutions we know we have chosen the right partner. With their extensive market reach, technical expertise and collaborative approach to supplier partnerships, together, we are looking forward to a productive and fulfilling journey."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Valio Ltd.

Valio, offering the taste of Nordic nature since 1905, is a brand leader and the biggest dairy business in Finland. The company is owned by dairy cooperatives comprising 4,700 dairy farmers and is a major player in the international dairy ingredients market.

Well-being is at the heart of Valio's world leading technology innovations, expertise and products that are made from clean Finnish milk and other ingredients. Their product development follows in the footsteps of Nobel Prize winner A. I. Virtanen, and the company holds 350 patents in 50 countries. Valio's efforts to improve animal wellbeing are resolute, knowing that only healthy cows can produce premium milk products. Valio's milk ranks among the cleanest in the world, and the company has zero tolerance for antibiotic residue in milk.

Valio has net sales of EUR 1.78 billion and is Finland's biggest food exporter. Valio products are found in 60 countries and account for 25 percent of Finland's total food exports. Valio seeks strong growth in international markets and has subsidiaries in Russia, Sweden, the Baltics, the United States, and China.

