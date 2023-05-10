New and reimagined products and smarter and more sustainable formulations showcase Univar Solutions' technical expertise, commitment to innovation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals announces its annual industry-wide virtual "Innovation Day" on June 7, 2023. The day-long global event, from the Company's flagship solution centers in Houston, Essen, Sao Paulo, Chicago, and Mexico City will feature technical, regulatory, and trend experts demonstrating how they develop real-world solutions for customers' and suppliers' challenges across life sciences and industrial markets.

Univar Solutions’ Annual "Innovation Day" to Highlight Technical Expertise, Global Solutions Centers, and the Future of Ingredient Formulation

"Innovation Day is about our ongoing journey to better serve and support our customers and supplier partners by accelerating technical innovation and shaping what's next in our quest to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe," said Nick Powell, president of global Ingredients and Specialties and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, at Univar Solutions. "We're excited to showcase our technical depth and breadth, innovation, solutions, and service by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how we assist our customers with their latest business challenges. Whether adapting to changing consumer demands, responding to new regulatory requirements, meeting the growing need for improved sustainable solutions, or addressing scale-up and rapid expansion into new market segments and geographies, we're proud to play a role in shaping the future of ingredient innovation."

Featuring the Company's formulation labs and development kitchens within its global network of Solution Centers, Innovation Day 2023 attendees can attend dozens of technical discussions and demonstrations focusing on formulating in areas such as sports nutrition, natural beauty products for hair care, pharmaceutical ingredients, healthy foods, global cleaning trends, sustainable coatings, and water treatment testing. Participants can also interact directly with the chemists, food scientists, chefs, and technical teams that staff the laboratories and test kitchens within the Solutions Centers. Offering sessions in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, subtitles will be available for various languages. The virtual event will also have three tracks available for attendees: Life Sciences, Industrial Solutions and Chemicals & Services, and Supplier Solutions, focusing on the future of distribution.

By leveraging what each Solution Center does in one region or industry and applying it to another, Univar Solutions seeks to help customers and suppliers save time, streamline efforts, and formulate next-generation products. Through a hub-and-spoke model, each Solution Center is connected to the other, offering an impressive level of collaboration, innovation, and customer and supplier support. Digital capabilities – from an online network of formulations, methodologies, and test results to AI-assisted innovations – in the hub-and-spoke network of Solution Centers make innovations in Essen instantly available to help solve challenges in China. Chefs in Chicago can brainstorm in real-time with chefs in Brazil, working together to create a winning recipe for customers looking for the next great food innovation. Solution Center teams bring the knowledge unique to their geographies and industries to solve complex global challenges – for the benefit of global customers and the planet.

Univar Solutions is also committed to creating a cleaner and safer world through sustainable sourcing of ingredients when it comes to formulations. Whether formulating the next facial moisturizer, sustainable laundry application, dairy-free cheese, or anything in between, Univar Solutions is far more than a specialty ingredient supplier – the Company is a true partner in the advancement and achievement of our customers' and suppliers' business and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

"The needs of today – be it the transition to more sustainable and natural products or staying ahead of rapidly changing consumer trends – demand solutions that push us and our partners into imagining and developing what's next," said Dr. Andrew Mint, senior director of global solution centers for Univar Solutions. "Innovation Day shines a spotlight on the industries, innovation solutions, people, and technology that truly make Univar Solutions unique as a distributor. Working closely together with our customers and supplier partners, we take innovation to the next level in the life sciences, industrial solutions and chemicals and services spaces. Our technical specialists collaborate across industries and geographies throughout our global solution center network to find product and business solutions, speed up time to market, and highlight the benefits and differentiators across the myriad products in our expansive ingredients and specialties portfolio."

Registration for Innovation Day is complimentary and now open at univarsolutions.com/innovation-day.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic conditions, particularly fluctuations in industrial production and consumption and the timing and extent of economic downturns increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by, and costs associated with, our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and changes in tax laws; potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; transportation related challenges, including increases in transportation and fuel costs, changes in our relationship with third party transportation providers, and ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality issues; delivery failures or hazards and risks related to our operations and the hazardous materials we handle, potential inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; possible impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the global economy, our employees, customers, vendors and suppliers, and our business, results of operation and financial condition; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations may be impacted as a result of evolving regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs and the availability of requisite financing and changes in carbon markets; and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073732/Innovation_Day.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094780/UnivSol_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.