Univar Solutions Announces Beauty Care and Nutrition Senior Leaders

Kelly Gilroy has been named vice president, Beauty and Personal Care bringing thought leadership and nearly 20 years of specialty chemical and ingredient focused industry experience. Gilroy joined Univar Solutions in 2014 and since this time has held roles of increasing responsibility with a keen focus on leading new customer and supplier growth opportunities.

Kevin Hack has joined Univar Solutions as vice president, Food Ingredients. Hack brings over 25 years of dedicated specialty chemicals and ingredients experience leading complex businesses to sustained and profitable growth. He most recently served as vice president, portfolio management at Connell where he successfully led a broad range of diversified industries toward impactful outcomes demonstrating a strong business acumen and ability to drive results.

Dawn Guay has been named global marketing and technical sales director, Nutraceuticals. With over 25 years of industry experience, Guay has deep market knowledge and a proven record of analyzing trends to establish growth in specialty segments. Throughout her career, Guay has successfully leveraged global marketing and technical resources to produce a greater level of granularity across segments.

"These appointments complete our senior leadership structure for the Beauty and Personal Care, Food Ingredients, and Nutraceuticals markets," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president, beauty care and nutrition. "As part of our Consumer Solutions category, the beauty care and nutrition segments serve essential end-markets globally, where customers and suppliers benefit from our solutions centers model of formulation capabilities."

Designed to help customers drive a greater level of scale in a shorter time span and market-test new solutions in multiple regions, the Beauty Care and Nutrition team is made-up of industry renowned professionals dedicated to predicting trends and leveraging resources for greater consistency across the globe. These and other benefits will be showcased in the Company's 'Welcome to a Better Day' campaign that kicks-off today through an introductory video.

"With everything needed to make the 'better day' possible, Univar Solutions has the global capability to consistently provide our suppliers and customers with the latest comprehensive technical, regulatory, and market trend support in the beauty care and nutritional markets," added Ottaway. "Our breadth and depth of knowledge, premier product portfolio, experience and reach, can help you rapidly enter the market with new products at scale."

Visit UnivarSolutions.com/betterday to view the 'Welcome to a Better Day' video and visit Shop.UnivarSolutions.com to start buying materials today.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

