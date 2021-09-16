Univar Solutions and Novozymes to Provide Biological Solutions for Waste and Wastewater Treatment

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Novozymes and add to our market-leading and more sustainable wastewater treatment capabilities. Our customers have complex water treatment requirements and count on us for products and chemistries as well as outstanding service and deep industry expertise. The addition of Novozymes' specialty biologic solutions to our wastewater treatment portfolio strengthens our offerings and further enables us to provide customers with essential, sustainable products and services to help meet vital business needs," said Brian Jurcak, vice president of product marketing management at Univar Solutions. "Investing in our water treatment business and enhancing it with best-in-class bioaugmentation products allows our dedicated water treatment team, led by well-known industry expert John Fulcher, to continue driving reliable, next-generation solutions for our customers."

"This partnership will help Novozymes expand our reach within the water industry through Univar Solutions' vast network of dedicated industry experts – and Univar Solutions has really done an outstanding job developing their team and network of customers and relationships," added Brian Brazeau, Novozymes' President for North America and vice president, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Americas. "With biology and biotechnology increasingly recognized as catalyst for the next industrial revolution, this partnership will help kick-start a fundamental shift toward more sustainable, biological solutions also in the water and waste industries."

The new agreement reinforces Univar Solutions' ability to service municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, providing bioaugmentation, biogas and sludge management enzymatic and microbial treatment solutions. Novozymes' biological solutions in enzyme- and microbial technology catalyze key processes, transforming, for instance, dissolved organic matter in wastewater into a biomass that can be separated from the treated wastewater and safely disposed. The advanced biotechnology allows for biological solutions to traditional water and waste-treatment challenges such as sludge management, degradation of recalcitration compounds and biogas generation.

Univar Solutions is a leading wastewater treatment provider in the United States and Canada, with an expansive product portfolio and an experienced team of experts who provide specialized market expertise, technical assistance and tailored solutions for all waste and wastewater management stages. Novozymes' biotechnology helps users implement more sustainable wastewater treatment systems. Examples include biological solutions, such as BioSpikes 5000, that help reduce dredging costs and improve wastewater lagoon capacity and BG Max 3000, which enhances anaerobic digestion to help increase biogas yield, reduce solids generation, and support healthy digester operation. These products allow customers to shift their operations to be more sustainable, reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, and assist them in producing cleaner water. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com/Suppliers/Novozymes.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, Novozymes improves industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bio-innovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627367/Univar_Solutions_and_Novozymes.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557724/Univar_Solutions_to_Report_2021_Second_Quarter_Financial_Results_on_August_2.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586433/Sustainability_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.