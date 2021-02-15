Unity Homes and Rendeavour expand partnership from Kenya to Nigeria

ALARO CITY, Nigeria, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities, and Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, are expanding their partnership from Kenya to Nigeria with a 576-unit apartment complex in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.

Building on the success of Unity Homes' 1,100-unit development in Tatu City, Rendeavour's 5,000-acre development in Nairobi, the two companies selected Alaro City in Lagos for their expansion drive. Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government.