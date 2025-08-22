Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot Warmly Welcomed and Captivates Audiences Worldwide with Viral Moments

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics maker Unitree is dedicated to its mission of creating fun, friendly, and engaging robots for the public, aiming to bring joy and companionship through robotics technology. It is taking humanoid integration global, with its G1 model making headlines across continents. From Dubai to the United States, Kazakhstan, and beyond, the innovative robot is captivating users and audiences in both high-profile and everyday settings.

The Unitree G1 on display at the Museum of the Future

Recent global highlights include the G1 greeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Union House. The robot strolled through the Museum of the Future and navigated busy streets to mingle with visitors, creating buzz and heightening awareness of the robot across the UAE. The G1 has become part of the Museum of the Future 's interactive exhibits, greeting visitors and showcasing the latest advancements in robotics.

In the U.S., "Jake the Rizzbot"—a Unitree G1 operated by users—stunned crowds in Austin and San Francisco, going viral online with its amusing interactions with passers-by. Recently at Venice Beach, the agile humanoid sported a cowboy hat and silver chain that attracted onlookers as it strutted down the boardwalk , dishing out Gen Z slang and AI-generated charm. Passersby pulled out phones to capture the unexpected spectacle, with some approaching for selfies and handshakes, further cementing Jake's reputation as a social media sensation.

In Kazakhstan, the G1 walked the streets of Almaty during the Nauryz holiday, wearing a traditional Kazakh kalpak and robes. In the festive and lively springtime atmosphere, it greeted residents and drew the interest of both children and adults with its personable style. The robot shook hands with attendees and posed for photos.

Together, these deployments highlight a new phase in human-robot interaction, demonstrating the G1's ability to engage, delight, and serve in real-world environments.

Bridging Robotics Research and Everyday Use

The Unitree G1 is designed to move beyond demonstrations into real applications. Humanoid robots like the G1 are being explored as assistants in customer service, education, caregiving, entertainment, and household support. This model's lifelike movements and approachable interactions help bridge the gap between advanced robotics R&D and daily utility.

At the same time, Unitree attaches great importance to information security and user safety, and continues to make ongoing efforts to address various security-related issues, providing users with a better experience.

On the foundation of safety and reliability, robotics technology is widely explored by universities, entertainment companies, sports teams, and industrial partners, proving that humanoid robots can add value across diverse sectors. For example, recent academic research at the University of California San Diego has conducted secondary development with the G1 to explore how humanoid robots can support direct clinical tasks through teleoperation —a demonstration of the broader potential for robotics in specialized, high-stakes fields.

Future Outlook



With mass production and delivery now underway, Unitree is expanding its global market share and strengthening its role as a leader in humanoid robotics.

Alongside the G1, Unitree has introduced the R1—a humanoid robot around 1.2 meters tall, with improved performance, a more accessible price point, and a customizable appearance. By lowering barriers for developers and expanding opportunities for consumers, the R1 is accelerating growth of the robotics ecosystem.

With every deployment, Unitree advances its mission to provide friendly robots that serve humanity—making robotics more approachable, useful, and joyful in everyday life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755953/WechatIMG42.jpg