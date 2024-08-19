Uniting Forces, Knowliom and Backyard Forge a New Cultural Legacy in KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backyard and Knowliom, two of Saudi Arabia's most respected cultural organizations, have unified their efforts to establish a new cultural group. Operating under the theme "Two Sides to One Story," this collaboration brings together 6 companies and 20 brands, with the shared goal of advancing the cultural sector through experiences, products, and institutional assets across the Kingdom.

Backyard and Knowliom have united to form the largest private sector cultural group in Saudi Arabia, bringing together 6 companies and 20 brands across four offices to build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports cultural projects, offers extensive services to institutions, museums, foundations, and brands, and celebrates Saudi Arabia's cultural legacy both locally and globally. The dedicated team behind the new cultural group, bringing together Backyard and Knowliom, stands ready to elevate Saudi Arabia's cultural sector

This alliance marks a significant development in Saudi Arabia's cultural sector, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030 to enhance cultural vibrancy and promote the Kingdom's rich heritage. The group will operate as a collective of distinct entities, each retaining its own brand identity while contributing to the larger mission of nurturing talent, preserving heritage, and driving innovation.

The focus of this new cultural group is to build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the growth of cultural projects, offers extensive services to institutions, museums, foundations, and brands, and ensures that Saudi Arabia's cultural legacy is celebrated both locally and globally. With a deep understanding of the Kingdom's cultural landscape and a commitment to fostering a strong sense of identity and community, the group aims to be a leader in the cultural renaissance currently taking place in Saudi Arabia.

This unification positions the group as the largest private sector consortium dedicated to the cultural sector in the Kingdom. With four office locations and a team of over 200 professionals, the group is poised to deliver unparalleled cultural experiences and institutional assets that inspire, educate, and entertain, contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the nation.

Learn more at: https://cah.sa/uniting-forces-knowliom-and-backyard-2/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484917/Uniting_Forces_Knowliom_Backyard.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484895/Knowliom_and_Backyard_Union.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484896/Backyard_Knowliom_Logo.jpg