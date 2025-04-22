United States (USA) Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market worth $362.4 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is projected to reach USD 362.4 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 247.2 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™." The growth of the unmanned surface vehicle market can be attributed to the rising demand for USVs due to their reduced cost, increased functionalities, and payload capabilities. Additionally, rising incidence of terrorism, cross-border disputes, and conflicts have increased the need for enhanced border and maritime security worldwide. As a result, most countries are adopting unmanned systems to improve efficiency of their border and maritime patrolling operations.

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unmanned-surface-vehicle-market-220162588.html

The autonomous segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market in 2023.

Based on type, The US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented into autonomous and semi-autonomous. Autonomous surface vehicles do not require human operators. They are capable of self-driving if an operator does not step in. In these vehicles, missions are programmed by operators, but the execution is carried out by the vehicles without human intervention. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for autonomous surface vehicles globally from the defense and commercial sectors.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220162588

The defense segment to register highest growth by the application segment in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market in 2023.

Based on application, The US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented into defense and commercial. USVs are widely used in defense applications to carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, mine countermeasures, maritime security, and anti-submarine warfare, subject to their long endurance and persistent observation potential with reduced tactical and operational risks. In hazardous environments, such as minefields, areas with enemy presence, or chemical contamination, these vehicles are used to avoid endangering human lives. USVs can test other defense systems as they are stable, stealthy, fast, and highly maneuverable. They also have larger payload-carrying capacities than traditional systems. These vehicles can be equipped with stabilized weapons and electro-optical tracking systems to enable defense forces to carry out border monitoring during nighttime using infrared vision.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=220162588

The large (7-14 meters) segment accounted for the largest share of the size segment in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market in 2023.

Based on size, the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles industry is segmented into small (<3 meters), medium (3-7 meters), large (7-14 meters) and extra large (>14 meters). USVs with a length of 7–14 meters are considered large-sized. These vehicles are majorly used for mine countermeasures missions, anti-submarine warfare, and maritime shields. They can also be used for cargo supply and military operations. Large payload capacity, longer endurance, and better safety prospects and performance are key factors driving the demand for large-sized USVs. However, stringent regulations, high production costs, and the availability of low-cost substitutes can hinder the market growth for these USVs. North America and Europe have the highest spending on USVs due to their high defense budgets and increased demand from the defense forces (particularly the navies) in these regions.

The report profiles key players in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles companies such as L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Textron Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), SeaRobotics Corp. (US), 5G International, Inc. (US), Liquid Robotics, Inc. (US), MARTAC (US), Ocean Aero (US), Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc. (US), Clearpath Robotics, Inc. (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=220162588

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/unmanned-surface-vehicle-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/usa-unmanned-surface-vehicle.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg