United States (USA) Test and Measurement Equipment Market worth $11.79 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US test and measurement equipment market is expected to reach USD 11.79 billion by 2029, up from USD 9.48 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The US test and measurement equipment market is strengthened by its advanced technological infrastructure and strict regulatory framework. With an existing infrastructure that supports innovation, efficiency, and scalability, the US is the leader in producing state-of-the-art testing equipment. Regulatory bodies such as the FCC and NIST enforce strict standards of precision, performance, and safety, which enhances reliability and consumer trust. These factors, along with the presence of market leaders in the sector, drive the use of test and measurement equipment in major industries, further consolidating the leadership position of the US in the North American region.

The industrial vertical holds the largest market share of test and measurement equipment in the US.

The industrial vertical of the US test and measurement equipment industry holds the largest market share due to the precise test solutions for operational efficiency, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. The manufacturing, energy, process automation, and heavy machinery industries use advanced measurement instruments for efficient production, minimized downtime, and high safety measures. Growing application of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 principles, also speed up the demand for test and measurement solutions supporting predictive maintenance, automation, and real-time monitoring. In addition, stringent government regulations and industry-specific standards impose the demand for continuous testing and verification of components, systems, and processes to ensure safety, reliability, and performance standards. The integration of new sensors, robots, and industrial IoT (IIoT) necessitates the use of sophisticated test tools to analyze data accuracy, system interoperability, and effectiveness.

GPTE (general purpose test equipment) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the US market during the forecast period.

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the US market because of its adaptability for various testing applications, facilitating research, product development, and quality control. With a growing focus on automation and digitalization in the industry, the demand for flexible test solutions with multi-parameter handling capability rises. Increasing investment in infrastructure, such as 5G networks, smart grids, and autonomous systems, continues to increase demand for compliance and performance assurance testing tools. Also, the expansion of laboratories, field test applications, and high safety and operating standards necessitate the usage of test and measurement equipment in the workflow. Multiple companies are continuously involved in the expansion and development of GPTE product portfolio. For instance, in September 2024 Keysight Technologies launched InfiniiVision HD3 series an advanced 14-bit precision oscilloscope for general applications, which can deliver four times the signal resolution and half the noise floor of other general-purpose oscilloscopes.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Test and Measurement Equipment Driving Market Growth

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in test and measurement instruments is highly boosting market demand, as these technologies revolutionize data analysis, testing procedures, and equipment maintenance processes. Al and ML facilitate faster and more accurate data analysis, enabling quick and more accurate evaluation of large datasets. Their advanced computational capabilities recognize subtle differences that traditional methods can overlook, leading to more informed decision-making and improved operational outcomes.

Predictive maintenance based on Al and ML primarily reduces downtime by recognizing potential equipment failure before it occurs, boosting efficiency, and minimizing maintenance-caused disruptions. Further, Al-based test automation shortens testing cycles, reduces errors, and enhances productivity. The demand for sophisticated test and measurement equipment with Al capability continuously increasing with industries becoming more dependent on high-performance and time-saving testing solutions.

Key Players

The companies of test and measurement equipment companies include Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Anritsu (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Advantest Corporation (Japan) among others.

