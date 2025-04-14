United States (USA) Smart Manufacturing Market worth $116.48 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The USA smart manufacturing market is projected to grow from USD 52.65 billion in 2024 to USD 116.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Advancements in automation, digitalization, and the focus on operational efficiency drive smart manufacturing in the US. The widespread adoption of smart factories, characterized by connected systems, data-driven decision-making, and autonomous production lines, enhances productivity and competitiveness. Government initiatives and incentives for industrial modernization further accelerate this transition. Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency has led industries to integrate intelligent energy management systems to optimize resource utilization. The growing demand for high-quality production, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance has propelled the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, and cloud computing in manufacturing.

Industrial collaborations driving smart manufacturing market in the US.

Industry collaborations are playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the smart manufacturing market. For instance, in October 2024, Cognizant partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance smart manufacturing capabilities across various industries, including industrial, automotive, life sciences, and consumer goods. This collaboration focuses on leveraging cloud computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence to optimize manufacturing processes. Similarly, in November 2024, the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) joined forces with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP) to support small and medium-sized manufacturers adopting smart manufacturing technologies. This partnership aims to improve productivity and enhance competitiveness in the US manufacturing sector by providing education, training, and technology integration.

Government initiatives and funding to accelerate the smart manufacturing market in the US.

The US government has been advancing smart manufacturing initiatives to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhance energy efficiency, and address climate challenges. Substantial investments have been directed toward accelerating the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy announced nearly USD 13 million in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support states, state-funded universities, and technical and community colleges. This initiative aims to expand access to smart manufacturing technologies and high-performance computing (HPC) resources for domestic manufacturing firms, fostering innovation and efficiency in the sector. Additionally, in 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office announced a USD 33 million funding opportunity to drive the advancement of smart manufacturing technologies and processes. This initiative aims to support developing and deploying innovative technologies and materials essential for the nation's clean energy transition.

Increasing investments in smart factory projects across the US lead to growth in the smart manufacturing market.

The increasing investment in smart factories in the US is driving the growth of the smart manufacturing industry. Companies across various industries are adopting advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things-enabled solutions to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve production quality. For instance, in 2024, Ericsson announced an additional investment of USD 50 million in its U.S. 5G Smart Factory, following its initial USD 100 million investment in 2020. This facility is a key part of Ericsson's strategy to advance 5G manufacturing capabilities through automation and digitalization. Additionally, the US has several smart factories, including Ericsson's 5G Smart Factory, Siemens' Norwood Factory, Tesla Gigafactories, and Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

Key Players

The key players operating in the smart manufacturing companies in the US include 3D Systems, Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and General Electric Company (US), among others.

