United States (USA) ACaaS Market worth $1.64 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global access control as a service market in the US is expected to be valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0 % from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™." The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market is expanding robustly with growth driven by increased adoption of cloud security products in small, medium, and large businesses. Since organizations are laying more emphasis on remote access functionality, regulatory compliance, and the convenience of integration into existing IT setups, ACaaS providers are diversifying their product portfolios with added capabilities like advanced biometric identification, mobile credentialing, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics.

The market is especially flourishing in areas like residential, retail and commercial where security requirements are increased. As the pace of digital transformation is being faster, driven by recent changes in the workforce, US companies are considering ACaaS as a capital-expenditure-lowering strategic investment that also boosts security posture. The growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions for commercial facilities and mission-critical infrastructure is contributing to the market growth. ACaaS is also stemming in cost-effectiveness in the form of lower hardware expenses and lower maintenance than in-premises-based systems. Increasing demand for easy integration with loT, Al-enabled authentication, and mobile-enabled access solutions also promotes growth. Smart city development and trends in remote working in the US are also powering Access Control as a Service market growth.

The hybrid service type segment are expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The hybrid Service Type segment will have the highest CAGR in the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market owing to its potential to harmonize the advantages of cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Hybrid models provide organizations with the flexibility to keep sensitive data stored on-premise and utilize the scalability and cost-effectiveness of cloud-based systems. This is especially attractive to companies moving from legacy to cloud-based systems, as it reduces disruption and provides data security. Hybrid services also address industries with stringent compliance needs, like healthcare and finance, by offering a balanced solution to data management. The increasing need for scalable, customizable, and secure access control solutions fuels the high growth of hybrid services, which is the fastest-growing segment in the ACaaS market.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The commercial vertical segment is poised to capture the largest market share in the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market because access control systems are widely used in industries such as office buildings, retail, healthcare, and education. Commercial environments need scalable, flexible, and affordable security solutions to secure employee access, safeguard assets, and comply with safety regulations. The migration towards hybrid and cloud-based access control systems also resonates with the demand for remote management and interoperability with other security technologies. Smart buildings and Internet of Things -based security solutions also fuel the market further in the commercial segment. Given the growing security issues and the requirement for hassle-free access management, the commercial segment leads the market in ACaaS with its high-volume and diverse application areas.

The US is expected to capture the largest market share in the North American region throughout the forecast period.

The US shall dominate the greatest market share during the forecast period in the North American region for the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market under some important circumstances. The commercial sector in the US is heavily developed, ranging from office blocks to shopping places, hospitals and clinics, and learning institutions, and these are dominant adopters of access control mechanisms. The nation's high focus on security, owing to strict rules and high awareness of security threats, drives demand for sophisticated access control solutions. The US is also a pioneer in technological innovation, with large-scale implementation of cloud-based and IoT-based security systems. The availability of large ACaaS providers and early implementation of smart building technology also support market leadership. The increasing trend of remote work and the demand for scalable, flexible, and affordable access control solutions also propel the market. These factors combined make the US the largest ACaaS market in North America.

Hosted service type segment is expected to have highest share in US during the forecast period

The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) industry for different service types such as Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly owing to numerous factors as follows:

Hosted ACaaS holds the highest market share due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of deployment, and growing adoption across commercial and enterprise sectors.

Increase in demand for AI-powered authentication, biometric-based access control, and mobile credentialing solutions to enhance security and compliance in industries such as healthcare, finance, and government.

Significant shift toward cloud-based access control solutions, allowing businesses to integrate IoT, real-time monitoring, and cybersecurity features for enhanced protection and operational efficiency.

Presence of key players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Identiv, Inc. (US), Kastle Systems (US), AMAG (US), Brivo Systems, LLC. (US), and Cloudastructure Inc. (US) driving innovation and market expansion through advanced cloud-based security solutions.

Key Players

The Access Control as a Service companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Thales (France), ASSA ABLOY Group (Sweden), Dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Identiv, Inc. (US), Kastle Systems (US), AMAG (US), Brivo Systems, LLC. (US), and Cloudastructure Inc. (US).

