United States (US) Durian Fruit Market Expected to Reach $318.94 Million by 2030, Driven by 5.60% CAGR and Rising Demand for Exotic Superfoods: MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The United States (US) Durian Fruit Market was valued at approximately USD 230 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 318.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of around 5.60% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by rising demand for plant-based and vegan products, increased animal welfare awareness, and government support for research and training programs. The durian, native to Southeast Asia, is known for its high nutritional value, making it popular in desserts for lactose-intolerant consumers.

The influx of Asian immigrants in the US has further boosted demand for durians, prompting Asian grocery chains like H Mart and 99 Ranch to enhance their supply chains in the country. Additionally, growing agri-tourism in the US is raising awareness of durian and its health benefits, contributing to the market's expansion, as detailed in the report "US Durian Fruit Market Analysis, 2025."

Interested User Can Get a FREE sample of the report here - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/united-states-durian-fruit-market.html

U.S. Durian Fruit Market Statistics:

Market Value in 2024: USD 230 Million

USD 230 Million Projected Valuation by 2030: USD 318.94 Million

USD 318.94 Million Forecast Period CAGR: 5.60% (2025–2030)

5.60% (2025–2030) Base Year: 2024

2024 Historical Years: 2020–2023

2020–2023 Leading Segment "By Product Type": Frozen Durian Pulp & Paste

United States (US) Durian Fruit Market Research Report Key Finding –

1.) Market Opportunity

The US government and agricultural research centers are investing in genetic research and breeding programs to cultivate durian fruit domestically. With suitable climates in regions like Hawaii, funding from the County of Hawaii and Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) supports projects aimed at increasing durian production. This includes training, financial aid, and improving yield and disease resistance. Such investments create opportunities for market players to expand within the US durian market.

2.) US Durian Fruit Market Growth Driver

Demand for durian fruit is rising in the US due to its health benefits and the growing Asian-American population, which reached over 24.8 million in 2023. With 45% of American adults classified as obese or overweight, there's heightened awareness of nutrition and superfoods like durian. Advances in cold chain logistics also support this trend, as more consumers embrace Asian cuisine and seek healthier lifestyle choices.

3.) Industry Trend

Consumer interest in vegan and plant-based products, especially among Gen-Z and millennials, is rising due to lactose-free options, lower fat content, ecological concerns, and animal welfare awareness. With over 23 billion animals reported killed for products in the US in early 2025, many are turning to plant-based alternatives. Durian fruit, with its creamy texture and rich nutrients, serves as an excellent substitute for dairy and eggs in desserts and smoothies, boosting its popularity in the US food industry.

4.) Challenge in USA Durian Fruit Market

The strong odor and taste of durian, native to Southeast Asia, are unappealing to many US consumers, leading to decreased demand. Its smell can linger for days, resulting in bans in public areas in some countries, thus affecting its reputation globally. Additionally, high costs related to production, permits, and imports from Southeast Asia—often priced at USD 32-50 per pound—further hinder acceptance in the US market. These factors combine to limit the fruit's growth potential in the region.

For in-depth analysis, market data, and forecasts, access the complete study - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/united-states-durian-fruit-market.html

Key Players: List of Durian Fruit Producer in USA

Tropical Importers Inc.

Fruit King USA

Eastland Food Corporation

Melissa's/World Variety Produce

H Mart (Hanahreum Group)

United National Foods Inc. (UNFI)

99 Ranch Market

Durian Harvests USA

ImportFood.com

Others

Segmentation Analysis: United States Durian Fruit Market (2025-30)

By Product Type (Fresh Durian, Frozen Durian Pulp & Paste)

(Fresh Durian, Frozen Durian Pulp & Paste) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Asian Grocery Stores, Online Retail, Others (Convenience Stores, Farmers' Markets))

(Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Asian Grocery Stores, Online Retail, Others (Convenience Stores, Farmers' Markets)) By End-User (Household, Commercial (Hotels, Restaurants, Food Processors))

1.) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment Holds Approximately 44% Market Share

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the US Durian Fruit Market, capturing around 44% of the total share. This dominance can be attributed to advanced cooling technologies, greater accessibility, urbanization, and e-commerce integration. These retail formats resonate well with younger consumers due to the convenience of online grocery delivery, which drives durian sales. By catering to both domestic and international customers, supermarkets and hypermarkets enhance the availability of diverse products, thus reinforcing their leading market position within the US durian fruit industry.

1.) Frozen Durian Pulp and Paste Segment Holds the Largest Market Share of Around 68%

The US Durian Fruit Market reveals that frozen durian pulp and paste dominate, accounting for approximately 68% of the market share. This preference stems from the extended shelf life and easier transportation facilitated by advancements in cold chain logistics. Fresh durian, imported from Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia, is often unsuitable for long-distance shipping due to spoilage risks. By processing the fruit into frozen pulp and paste, these concerns are addressed, significantly enhancing efficiency in the food industry and reducing labor-intensive preparation tasks.

Schedule a Consultation with Our Experts! – https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/talk-to-our-consultant/united-states-durian-fruit-market.html

U.S. Durian Fruit Market: List of Tables:

Table 1: Product Definitions for Durian Fruit Market Table 2: U.S. Durian Fruit Market Policies and Regulations Overview Table 3: Durian Fruit Market Supply Chain Analysis Table 4: Key Growth Drivers in the U.S. Durian Fruit Market Table 5: Challenges Facing the U.S. Durian Fruit Market Table 6: Market Size & Outlook by Revenue (USD Million) 2025-2030 Table 7: Market Size & Outlook by Volume (Million Units) 2025-2030 Table 8: Fresh Durian Market Size & Forecast 2025-2030 Table 9: Distribution Channel Outlook for U.S. Durian Fruit Market Table 10: End-User Market Size & Forecast for Durian Products Table 11: Competitor Characteristics in the U.S. Durian Market Table 12: Company Revenue Shares for U.S. Durian Fruit Market Table 13: Fresh Durian Market by End-User Table 14: Frozen Durian Market Size & Outlook 2025-2030 Table 15: Market Share Analysis of Frozen Durian Products Table 16: Durian-Based Processed Products Market Outlook Table 17: Financial Details of Key Companies in the U.S. Durian Market

U.S. Durian Fruit Market: List of Figures:

Figure 1: U.S. Durian Fruit Market Trends & Developments Figure 2: U.S. Durian Fruit Market Dynamics Overview Figure 3: Graphical Representation of Growth Drivers and Challenges Figure 4: Market Share by Product Type Figure 5: Distribution Channel Performance in U.S. Durian Market Figure 6: End-User Segment Distribution for Durian Products Figure 7: Strategic Alliances Among Key Durian Market Players Figure 8: Revenue Growth Forecast for Durian Fruit Market 2025-2030 Figure 9: Volume Trends of U.S. Durian Products 2025-2030 Figure 10: Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Durian Fruit Market

Looking for Global, Regional or Others country-specific reports on this market?

Visit our website or simply fill out the inquiry form - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-customization/united-states-durian-fruit-market.html

Key Highlights of the Report – Unlock Valuable Market Insights

Market Size, Share & Future Projections – Understand the current market dimensions and forecasted growth trajectory.

In-Depth Pricing Analysis – Get clarity on pricing trends and cost structures across segments.

Company Strategies & Developments – Discover recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and innovations.

Key Stakeholders & Value Chain Insights – Identify the main players and their roles within the industry ecosystem.

Import & Export Dynamics – Analyze global trade flows, regional export trends, and supply chain movements.

Competitive Benchmarking – Gain a clear view of the leading companies and their market positioning.

Emerging Growth Opportunities – Spot untapped areas and niche markets for potential investment.

Market Trends & Growth Drivers – Stay ahead with insights into evolving consumer behavior and industry indicators.

Research Methodology Summary

A systematic approach is used to ensure accurate market insights, combining both bottom-up and top-down methods. Data triangulation validates findings from multiple angles.

Key Steps:

Define objectives and research design

Collect data through surveys and interviews

Analyze and validate data using reliable tools

Forecast trends and deliver actionable insights

About Us –

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading consulting, data analytics, and market research firm that provides an extensive range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals. We being a qualitative & quantitative research company, strive to deliver data to a substantial & varied client base, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals, among others.

We have our existence across the market for many years and have conducted multi-industry research across 80+ countries, spreading our reach across numerous regions like America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, etc., and many countries across the regional scale, namely, the US, India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, and several others.

Similar Report Topic –

United States Artificial Insemination Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The United States Artificial Insemination Market size was valued at around USD 2.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

US Ice Cream Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The US Ice Cream Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 1.9% during 2025-2030. The US Ice Cream Market size was estimated at USD 22 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 24 billion by 2030.

US Patient Referral Management Software Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The US Patient Referral Management Software size was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.34 billion in 2030.

US Ambulatory EHR Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The US Ambulatory EHR Market size was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2024. The market size is set to touch USD 7.84 billion in 2030 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

US Stormwater Infrastructure Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The US Stormwater Infrastructure Market size was valued at around USD8.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD15.89 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.22% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

US Laboratory Informatics Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The US Laboratory Informatics Market size was valued at around USD1.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD1.68 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

US Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030) - The US Clinical Documentation Improvement Market was valued at USD 2,519.731 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,953.104 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.86% during the forecast period, 2025-30.

North America Autonomous Forklifts Market Research Report: Forecast (2025-2030)- The North America Autonomous Forklifts Market size was valued at around USD 0.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Contact:

MarkNtel Advisors

Office No.109, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301, India

Contact No: +91 8719999009

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com



Visit our Website: https://www.marknteladvisors.com

Content Source: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/press-release/united-states-durian-fruit-market-size

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687299/MarkNtel_Advisors_Logo.jpg