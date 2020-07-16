United Nations Federal Credit Union Partners with Thunes

Mobile money transfers in local currencies are currently available to UNFCU members in 14 countries. These include Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Guatemala, Kenya, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Uganda, and Zambia.

"We are dedicated to providing our members with financial peace of mind," said Bill Thomas, Chief Member Operations Officer. "Thunes' network allows UNFCU to connect seamlessly with mobile wallet applications in select countries. We will continue to work with Thunes to expand the network to more countries worldwide."

"We are delighted UNFCU chose Thunes as the network powering their mobile money transfers," said Peter De Caluwe, CEO of Thunes. "We have seen an increased demand for simplified transactions. Since the launch of the service in February, transaction volume has grown 68% on average. Through the expansion of our partnership, we look forward to delivering fast, secure, low cost, and convenient solutions to benefit more members across the world."

About Thunes

Thunes is a B2B cross-border payments network that enables corporates and financial institutions to move funds and provide financial services in emerging markets. Our global platform connects mobile wallet providers, banks, technology companies and money transfer operators in more than 100 countries and 60 currencies. Thunes is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in London and New York. For more information, visit www.thunes.com .

About United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU)

UNFCU is the member-owned credit union of the United Nations community. UNFCU was founded in 1947 and serves more than 150,000 members across the globe. Learn more at www.unfcu.org .

