United Legwear & Apparel Co. Names Tony Lucia President of ULAC Europe

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC (ULAC), a New York-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of apparel, legwear, bodywear, and accessories, proudly announces the appointment of Tony Lucia as President of ULAC Europe BV, inclusive of ULAC UK Ltd, the company's wholly owned European and UK subsidiaries, headquartered in the Netherlands and London.

Lucia brings decades of leadership experience in the apparel industry, having served as CEO and President (NCSA) of renowned global fashion brands such as Hugo Boss, Escada, and G-Star Raw. Earlier in his career, he held key executive sales positions at Giorgio Armani/GFT, Donna Karan, and Andrew Fezza, establishing himself as a transformative leader in the sector.

In his new role, Lucia will spearhead the expansion of the Scotch & Soda, Ted Baker (e-commerce,) Hurley, and Skechers brands. Collaborating closely with ULAC's sales teams in the UK, Europe and the US, he plans to strengthen retailer relationships, refine go-to-market strategies, and drive omnichannel sales growth. His comprehensive expertise—spanning operations, P&L management, supply chain efficiencies, and global e-commerce strategy and sales—positions him as a vital asset to ULAC Europe and UK's leadership team.

"Tony's deep industry expertise and broad strategic vision align perfectly with ULAC's commitment to innovation and global expansion," said Christopher J. Volpe, COO/CFO. "His proven leadership will be instrumental in driving significant, sustainable growth for our brands across the UK, Europe and beyond."

Commenting on his new role, Lucia stated, "I'm honored to join ULAC and excited to lead the European and UK businesses at this pivotal moment. The opportunity to expand these iconic brands and build on ULAC's strong foundation is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners to accelerate growth and create exceptional brand experiences for consumers across the region."

Lucia's appointment underscores ULAC's ongoing commitment to expanding its European and UK footprints, enhancing brand reach, and delivering premium apparel and accessories to a global audience.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC)

ULAC (ulac.com) is a New York City-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of apparel, legwear, bodywear, and accessories. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, ULAC is a joint venture partner of PUMA North America; has distribution partnerships with Scotch & Soda, Hurley and Ted Baker; maintains highly recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Van Heusen, DKNY, Champion, Arrow, and Weatherproof. Additionally, ULAC owns the Pro Player and Lemon brands and develops a range of private-label brands tailored to leading retailers.

With a steadfast commitment to quality, value, and innovation, ULAC delivers best-in-class products while operating with integrity, excellence, and a forward-thinking approach to meet the evolving needs of global consumers.

