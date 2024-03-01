United Imaging Intelligence Unveiled Next-Generation Radiology Solutions at ECR 2024

VIENNA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2024 in Vienna, United Imaging Intelligence (UII), a subsidiary of United Imaging Group, proudly presented its latest advances in medical AI technology. Renowned for its AI-driven healthcare applications, UII's presentation at ECR 2024 marked a significant leap toward "Next Generation Radiology," showcasing intelligent healthcare solutions in alignment with the congress's forward-looking theme.

Pioneering AI applications of Large Medical Image Model and Surgical Planning

Amidst the rapid transformation of the medical technology landscape driven by foundation models, UII adopts these crucial frameworks to enhance 'Next Generation Radiology'. A vital aspect of this advancement is medical imaging AI research. At ECR 2024, UII introduced uAI SAT, an innovative AI-driven annotation tool hosted on its biomedical research platform. Utilizing a large medical image model, uAI SAT enhances intelligent interactive segmentation, significantly shortening annotation times from hours to merely minutes, and contributing to the advancement of scientific research.

The uAI Pioneer Portal, UII's prominent exhibit, captivated visitors with its advanced 3D preoperative planning applications tailored for thoracic, hepatobiliary, and urological surgeries. The portal's standout feature is its one-click functionality for diagnostic-level 3D reconstruction of lesions and organs. Coupled with a gesture-controlled 3D monitor, this technology enables users to engage with virtual reality and manipulate detailed models via hand gestures, eliminating the need for 3D goggles or helmets. It offers clinicians an immersive and intuitive visualization of a patient's preoperative plan and intraoperative anatomy.

Advancing Full-Stack, Full-Spectrum Innovations for Clinical Diagnosis

UII's exhibition extended beyond showcasing technological innovations. It also featured a collection of clinical solutions for neurology, cardiology, chest, and oncology. Among the many breakthroughs, the CE mark certification obtained for specific AI applications within UII's thoracic solutions, including uAI Discovery Pulmonary Nodules, uAI Discover Pneumonia, and uAI Discover Fracture, underscored UII's commitment to healthcare innovation. Utilizing a single chest CT scan, the thoracic solution delivers an assessment of over ten prevalent thoracic conditions, effectively minimizing radiation exposure and the patient's waiting time.

In neurology, UII's AI solutions cover the entire continuum of stroke management, from acute care to research. Recognizing the critical nature of timely intervention in stroke management, UII has developed CT-based AI models that enable rapid and accurate identification of strokes, thereby streamlining the treatment workflow. Significant progress has also been made in developing MRI-based diagnostic models for brain diseases, which improve management strategies and contribute to advances in neuroscience research.

According to WHO, cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. UII's comprehensive cardiac imaging solutions have become indispensable. By integrating assessments from both CT and MRI, UII's cardiovascular solutions provide detailed analyses of anatomical, functional, and tissue characteristics, optimizing image post-processing and significantly reducing the time required for diagnosis.

Finally, UII's dedication to oncology is also demonstrated through its comprehensive suite of applications encompassing imaging, screening, diagnostic, and treatment for a variety of cancers, including lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and metastatic diseases.

UII firmly believes that medical AI represents a pivotal catalyst propelling radiology into a new era of transformation. Having deployed its innovative products in over 3,000 medical institutions worldwide and formed research and product collaborations in Europe, UII remains steadfast in its mission to further expand development and partnerships across the region, striving to make the benefits of medical AI universally accessible.

(Notes: Products and features mentioned herein may not be commercially available in all countries. Their future availability cannot be guaranteed.)

