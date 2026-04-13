United Felts Acquires BKP Berolina, Expanding Global Leadership in CIPP and UV Liner Development and Manufacturing

Acquisition Strengthens United Felts' Position as a Global Provider of Standard Felt CIPP and Advanced Composite UV CIPP Liners

MARTINSVILLE, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Felts, a leading manufacturer of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liners and a subsidiary of Vortex Companies (Vortex), has completed the acquisition of BKP Berolina Polyester GmbH & Co. KG (BKP), a Germany-based leader in advanced composite and UV cured-in-place pipe (UV CIPP) liner technology, anchored by its Berolina-Liner System.

United Felts, a Vortex Company announces the acquisition of Germany based BKP Berolina.

The acquisition expands United Felts' global manufacturing platform and strengthens its position as a provider of both standard felt CIPP and advanced composite liner systems. Headquartered in Velten, Germany, BKP is known for its high-performance Berolina-Liner System, technical innovation, and consistent product quality in regulated infrastructure markets.

"BKP is one of the most respected names in UV CIPP liner technology, and this acquisition is an important step not only in the continued growth of United Felts, but for Vortex as a whole," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex. "BKP's advanced composite and UV liner expertise meaningfully expands United Felts' global platform, while also complementing Vortex's recent investment in UV curing technology. Together, these capabilities strengthen our ability to deliver more complete, high-performance UV CIPP solutions to customers around the world."

The acquisition unites complementary strengths, combining United Felts' established manufacturing capabilities with BKP's advanced composite and UV CIPP technologies to enhance solutions available to the global trenchless rehabilitation market. This alignment broadens technical capabilities while reinforcing a shared commitment to quality and performance. "For nearly 30 years, BKP has been focused on advancing UV CIPP liner technology and supporting customers with a reliable, high-quality solution," said Thomas Christiansen, Group CEO of BKP. "Joining United Felts creates new opportunities for innovation, broader market reach, and continued investment in the products and services our customers rely on."

"This acquisition significantly expands our ability to serve the market with one of the most comprehensive liner portfolios in the industry," said Matt Timberlake, President of United Felts. "By bringing together United Felts' leadership and manufacturing expertise with BKP's advanced composite and UV CIPP expertise, we are better positioned to support customers globally with proven solutions across a broader range of rehabilitation applications."

About BKP

BKP Berolina Polyester GmbH & Co. KG is a Germany-based manufacturer of advanced composite UV cured-in-place pipe liners and related trenchless rehabilitation products. Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Velten, Germany, the company is recognized as a leader in UV CIPP liner technology and is known for its engineering expertise, manufacturing quality, and long history of serving critical infrastructure markets. BKP has been selected among the TOP 100 most innovative Small and Medium sized Businesses in Germany. For more information please visit www.bkp-berolina.de.

About United Felts

United Felts, a division of Vortex Companies, represents a pioneering force in trenchless infrastructure solutions. As a leading supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, United Felts is committed to innovation, quality. With over 100,000 liners in service, and 200 million feet of manufactured tube, the company showcases unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a complete vertical integration from raw materials to finished goods, United Felts consistently delivers reliable and precise manufacturing. For more information please visit www.UnitedFelts.com.

About Vortex

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions. The company delivers advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial markets. With more than 40 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of pipelines and structures and the development of proprietary mortars, coatings, CIPP liners, robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

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