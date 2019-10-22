Unit4 Focuses Next-generation Enterprise Software on "People Experience"

"In an increasing competitive environment for the best talent, organizations are seeing people's expectations for work change in dramatic ways," said Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4. "They expect better work/life balance, and they want their work technology to support them like their consumer technology – seamlessly, with less complexity and delivering a more meaningful and inspiring experience."

Designed to transform the way people work, Unit4's People Experience Suite applies AI and machine learning to bring together the financial and productivity functions of ERP; the people engagement of HCM; and the benefits of rapidly changing planning and analytics software.

"Our entire software suite will be cloud-native from the ground up," said Ettling. "And this means more fully integrated software that runs more intuitively and seamlessly for the people who use it -- better uniting the enterprise and connecting the needs of the business with the needs and interests of the people who power it."

The Discipline of People Experience

Unit4 defines People Experience as a discipline applied to software development that prioritizes human experience and how to improve it across the organization. The most successful people-oriented businesses use technology in transformative ways to offer not just a better place to work, but a better way to work. Our People Experience Suite helps organizations automate and transform the way work is done across the organization, so people can focus on the important work that can help them to change people's lives.

Working the way people want to work

The greatest benefit of the People Experience focus comes from the Unit4 People Platform, which delivers the tools and capabilities for making Unit4 applications self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and allowing non-IT specialists to change, grow and configure services through localizations and best-practice models. The People Platform even allows for adding apps and customer and partner extensions, as well as integrating third-party applications.

"Our approach delivers a complete microservice-based ERP/HCM solution which orchestrates organization-wide services," said Claus Jepson, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Unit4. "We have embedded advanced technologies from machine learning and artificial intelligence to natural-language assistants into our platform to empower people and organizations to plan, manage and perform better."

The champion of People Experience

"At the core of our focus is what makes Unit4 different from other ERP/HCM vendors – our solutions are designed to be used by all the people, across the organization," Ettling added. "Unit4 customers don't make products, they deliver services for universities, professional service firms, non-profits and governments. Unit4 is focused on helping those people who help people."

"This is what we stand for," added Ettling. "It's about building success through the experiences not just of employees, users or customers, but about improving the experiences of everyone who touches our customers' ecosystem. That's what we mean by People Experience."

Mike Ettling is taking part in some key events at UNLEASH World 2019, the largest show on the future of work. On Day Two (23 Oct), he is on the Influencers Stage 'Roadmapping the next 5 years of HR tech' at 11.15am; and is hosting a panel at 11.40am on the Expo Floor discussing talent management to drive the employee experience.

Visuals showing Unit4's new branding released today and are available to download here .

